5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors Deliver Leadership Performance for Google Cloud C4D and H4D Virtual Machines

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the new Google Cloud C4D and H4D virtual machines (VMs) are powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. The latest additions to Google Cloud’s general-purpose and HPC-optimized VMs deliver leadership performance, scalability, and efficiency for demanding cloud workloads; for everything from data analytics and web serving to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI.

Google Cloud C4D instances deliver impressive performance, efficiency, and consistency for general-purpose computing workloads and AI inference. Based on Google Cloud’s testing, leveraging the advancements of the AMD “Zen 5” architecture allowed C4D to deliver up to 80% higher throughput/vCPU compared to previous generations. H4D instances, optimized for HPC workloads, feature AMD EPYC CPUs with Cloud RDMA for efficient scaling of up to tens of thousands of cores.

“Since our launch, 5th Gen AMD EPYC solutions have been widely adopted across our OEM partners, enterprise customers, and now we're excited to bring it to the cloud,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD. “Our deep technology partnership with Google Cloud enabled them to rapidly adopt the latest AMD EPYC processors to deliver consistent high performance and cost-efficient instances for their most demanding customers.”

“Google Cloud is committed to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable compute solutions to our customers,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager, Compute and Machine Learning Infrastructure, Google Cloud. “With the introduction of C4D and H4D instances powered by AMD EPYC processors, businesses can benefit from cutting-edge performance and efficiency, tailored to their cloud-native and enterprise applications.”

Both C4D and H4D virtual machines are available in preview now, with general availability planned for later in the year across multiple global regions.

