Envoy Technologies Launches Next-Gen EV Car-Sharing at 210 South 12th in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy") , a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art electric vehicle car-sharing (EV-sharing) service at 210 South 12th , a luxury high-rise in the heart of Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Envoy's expansion and contributes to shaping new standards for technology-driven urban living amenities.

210 South 12th, a 31-story residential tower developed by Midwood Investment and Development and designed by award-winning firm RSHP, formerly known as Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, founded by Pritzker Prize winner Richard Rogers and his partners, now offers its residents exclusive access to Envoy's EV-sharing service, including the first Cadillac LYRIQs in Envoy's Philadelphia fleet and the first red Cadillac LYRIQs in the entire Envoy fleet. This addition complements 210 South 12th's existing luxury offerings and prime location, enhancing the property's appeal in Philadelphia's competitive real estate market.

"Our collaboration with 210 South 12th showcases how Envoy's service can elevate a property's value proposition," said Aric Ohana, CEO & co-founder of Envoy. "We're providing a unique amenity that not only enhances resident satisfaction but also addresses the notorious parking challenges in downtown Philadelphia."

A standout feature of 210 South 12th is its fully automated parking garage, which is the largest in the country and the first of its kind in Philadelphia. Developed by Lödige Industries, this intelligent system is 100% EV compatible and uses machine learning to predict consumer behavior, offering an unprecedented level of convenience for residents. The garage's advanced features align with Envoy's commitment to innovative, sustainable transportation solutions.

“210 South 12th is redefining luxury living by integrating cutting-edge technology and sustainability. We’re excited to introduce this state-of-the-art service for our residents,” said Jeff Dvorett, President of Midwood Investment and Development. “At 210 South 12th, we’re committed to creating forward-thinking living solutions and our collaboration with Envoy does just that. We look forward to sharing this incredible lifestyle offering with our residents.”

Envoy's user-friendly mobile app allows residents to easily reserve and access vehicles, adding a new dimension of convenience and luxury to urban living. This service aligns with 210 South 12th's commitment to providing elevated experiences for its residents in a technology-driven environment.

The launch at 210 South 12th also strengthens Envoy's foothold in the Philadelphia luxury market and showcases the company's ability to integrate seamlessly with advanced residential technologies. This collaboration also paves the way for potential expansion across similar high-end properties in other metropolitan areas.

Property managers interested in enhancing their offerings with Envoy's services are encouraged to visit https://www.envoythere.com/nominate .

For more information on 210 South 12th, please visit https://210south12.com/ .

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and EV-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers flagship all-EV car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy’s amenity service delivers EV-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By collaborating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy’s amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals. On February 12th, 2025, Blink Charging announced that it had publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell shares of its subsidiary Envoy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marilyn Mota

Marketing Manager

pr@envoythere.com

