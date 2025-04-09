Remedy Scientific Emerges From Stealth to Remove Toxins from Land

Driven by a $11M seed funding round, Remedy’s breakthrough automation technology makes land remediation faster, scalable, and cost-effective, unlocking billions in underutilized land assets

OAKLAND, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Scientific , a first-of-its-kind environmental remediation automation company, today emerged from stealth to transform how the U.S. addresses environmentally contaminated land. Fueled by a successful $11M seed funding round from Eclipse , Refactor, Cantos, and Box Group, Remedy Scientific is introducing an automation-driven technology to address ubiquitous environmental contamination, starting with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called forever chemicals.

The global scale of environmental contamination remains largely unquantified. In the U.S., the EPA estimates there are over 450,000 brownfield sites nationwide, a decades-old figure that likely understates the true extent of the issue. Remedy Scientific estimates that more than $3 trillion in real estate value across the United States is adversely impacted by contamination. Current land remediation methods are slow, costly, and unsustainable. The average timeline for federally designated Superfund cleanups is 12 to 15 years, with some extending beyond 30 years. Remedy Scientific’s technology platform dramatically accelerates this process, unlocking the development potential of contaminated sites across the country.

“We believe that land remediation should be scalable and permanent – not a temporary fix,” said Randol Aikin , CEO and founder of Remedy Scientific. “By introducing automation and precision to this field, we’re enabling a paradigm shift in how contaminated land is treated. Our technology restores land and enhances its value, creating opportunities for redevelopment and addressing the growing demand for usable land assets, while at the same time improving human health and minimizing risks for stakeholders.”

PFAS chemicals, often called “forever chemicals,” are among the most challenging contaminants to remove due to their persistence in the environment. These toxic substances have been detected at over 8,865 sites across the U.S. and can pose long-term health risks due to their accumulation in critical human organs. This is why Remedy Scientific is tackling this problem at the source, with plans to expand its technology platform to address other contaminants in the future.

Unlike traditional methods requiring extensive excavation or chemical-intensive approaches, off-site hazardous waste disposal, or stop-gap chemical solutions, Remedy Scientific’s remediation platform uses algorithmically optimized treatment processes and advanced sensing to detect and destroy contaminants at their source. As one of the first land remediation startups, Remedy Scientific’s proprietary solution reduces remediation timelines and lowers costs making land restoration viable at scale by developing a treatment solution that generalizes across different site conditions.

Public concern over environmental contamination, coupled with increasing pressure on land availability and a backlog of contaminated sites, has created a multibillion-dollar market for land remediation. As we pollute the soil faster than we can treat it, and with 44% of the remediation workforce set to retire in the next five years, automating site remediation is the only way to address this escalating issue. This transformative potential is drawing increasing interest from private investors.

“Land remediation is more than just an environmental issue — it’s an industrial challenge with high economic stakes,” said Eclipse Founding Partner, Lior Susan. “Eclipse invested in Remedy Scientific because their technology addresses a massive market opportunity while delivering results that align with the needs of industry, government, and communities.”

Remedy Scientific’s initial focus includes high-priority pilot projects with federal agencies and private partners, addressing contaminated sites critical to infrastructure, defense, and industrial development. By shifting site remediation from projects to products, Remedy's approach redefines the scalability and speed of land cleanup efforts compared to site-specific solutions.

Founded in 2023, Remedy Scientific is a pioneering environmental remediation technology company with a mission to redefine how the world combats environmental pollution. Remedy Scientific empowers landowners, developers, and government agencies to tackle pervasive contamination with its innovative, scalable, and science-based solutions that effectively remediate polluted sites — safeguarding public health and creating a cleaner future for all.

