Poppulo Unveils the First AI Agents Purpose-Built for Enterprise Employee Communications

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, a global leader in employee communications solutions, introduces the industry’s first AI Agents that automate and optimize the entire communications lifecycle. By integrating data, governance, and insights, these custom-built agents deliver hyper-personalized messaging at scale and provide precise, actionable communications recommendations that drive measurable business impact.

Building on its existing Poppulo AI solution set, which leverages generative AI for content tailoring, language translation, analytics, and best practice recommendations, Poppulo’s AI Agents take the platform’s intelligence a step further. With a deep understanding of employees’ communication preferences, behaviors, and attributes, Poppulo’s AI Agents go beyond extracting insights; they provide strategic guidance for every communicator’s next move. From analyzing past campaigns and assessing employee sentiment to delivering real-time recommendations for content, delivery, and channel strategies, these agents act as trusted strategic partners to enterprise communications teams.

“Our AI Agents elevate employee communications from a function to a critical business advantage,” said Ruth Fornell, CEO of Poppulo. “By adopting a brand’s style and voice, our agents ensure every message is personalized, aligned with business goals, and optimized for impact. Through real-time insights and strategic recommendations, Poppulo’s AI Agents empower communicators to drive measurable outcomes, accelerate change initiatives, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen alignment between employees and enterprise strategy.”

Poppulo’s suite of AI Agents includes:

Plan and Simulate Agents learn the nuances of previously sent messages, understanding what was said by the business and understood by employees. These agents support the optimization of communications strategies that increase engagement, reduce information overload, and ensure employees receive only the most relevant and timely content.

learn the nuances of previously sent messages, understanding what was said by the business and understood by employees. These agents support the optimization of communications strategies that increase engagement, reduce information overload, and ensure employees receive only the most relevant and timely content. Create and Target Agents generate drafts and design templates, personalize messages, translate into multiple languages, and tailor content for different channels, reducing creation time while enabling new levels of personalization and engagement.

generate drafts and design templates, personalize messages, translate into multiple languages, and tailor content for different channels, reducing creation time while enabling new levels of personalization and engagement. Personalize and Share Agents allow employees to engage in the mode they prefer (audio, video, or text) in any language, on any endpoint, with smart orchestration for delivery at peak engagement times without a need for manual scheduling.

allow employees to engage in the mode they prefer (audio, video, or text) in any language, on any endpoint, with smart orchestration for delivery at peak engagement times without a need for manual scheduling. Analyze Agent leverages natural language to provide conversational insights on sentiment, employee feedback, and predictive analytics, enabling continuous communication refinement. These AI-driven insights help companies proactively address issues, gauge sentiment, and optimize messaging for maximum impact on engagement, morale, and productivity.

“For too long, time and resource constraints have limited the impact of internal communications on business outcomes,” said Frank Gauld, chief product and technology officer, Poppulo. “Our AI-first employee communications platform changes that. Poppulo’s AI Agents continuously learn from historical campaigns, applying company- and industry-specific best practices to refine messaging, maximize reach, and drive measurable results.”

Poppulo has invested heavily in AI innovation to meet the evolving needs of enterprise communications teams. Released in November 2024, the Comms Coach chatbot uses natural language querying to answer questions instantly regarding measurables such as email performance benchmarks, best practices, and campaign ideas. Released in January 2025, Poppulo’s email auto-translate feature uses a combination of machine translation, generative AI, and a human-in-the-loop workflow to facilitate professional translations, reducing the need for outsourced translation services and improving organizational inclusivity by making mass multilingual communications more attainable.

The AI Agents join the previously released tools, Translations, and Comms Coach as part of Poppulo AI. General availability of Poppulo’s agentic AI will commence in the second half of 2025. To learn more, visit www.poppulo.com/ai.

