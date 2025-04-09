Varonis Names Winners of Global Partners in Excellence Awards

The data security leader’s annual awards recognize partners who demonstrate exceptional performance in protecting customer data

MIAMI, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, today announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program recognizes channel partners who worked tirelessly in 2024 to deliver Varonis’ top-ranked Data Security Platform to customers worldwide. Varonis leadership selected the winners based on their accomplishments throughout the year.

“Securing critical data is a top priority for our customers, and our mission at Varonis is to protect sensitive data wherever it lives, across IaaS, SaaS, and hybrid environments,” said Greg Pomeroy, Varonis SVP of Worldwide Sales. “In 2024, our partners used their expertise to help Varonis ensure that customer's data is secured with automated outcomes delivered via our Data Security Platform. Congratulations to the Partners in Excellence award winners.”

Winners for North America

Partner of the Year — CDW

Growth Partner of the Year — Trace3

Cloud Partner of the Year — World Wide Technology

West Regional Partner of the Year — Optiv Security Inc.

East Regional Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security

West Growth Partner of the Year — AHEAD

East Growth Partner of the Year — Alchemy Technology Group



Winners for France

Partner of the Year — Metsys

Growth Partner of the Year — Orange Cyberdefense

Partner Excellence Award — Synetis



Winners for Central Europe

Partner of the Year — SVA

Growth Partner of the Year — ORBIT

Partner Excellence Award — link protect



Winners for U.K.

Partner of the Year — Softcat Plc

Growth Partner of the Year — Saepio Solutions Ltd

Partner Excellence Award — Bytes Software Services Ltd



Winners for Spain and Portugal

Partner of the Year — Inspiring Solutions



Winners for Australia

Partner of the Year — CyberCX



Winners for India

Partner of the Year — Hitachi Systems India

Distributor of the Year — RAH Infotech

Winners for Latin America

Partner of the Year — Infosec Data Security



Winners for Italy

Partner of the Year — Spike Reply

Growth Partner of the Year — Lutech

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.