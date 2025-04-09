Varonis Names Winners of Global Partners in Excellence Awards
The data security leader’s annual awards recognize partners who demonstrate exceptional performance in protecting customer data
MIAMI, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, today announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program recognizes channel partners who worked tirelessly in 2024 to deliver Varonis’ top-ranked Data Security Platform to customers worldwide. Varonis leadership selected the winners based on their accomplishments throughout the year.
“Securing critical data is a top priority for our customers, and our mission at Varonis is to protect sensitive data wherever it lives, across IaaS, SaaS, and hybrid environments,” said Greg Pomeroy, Varonis SVP of Worldwide Sales. “In 2024, our partners used their expertise to help Varonis ensure that customer's data is secured with automated outcomes delivered via our Data Security Platform. Congratulations to the Partners in Excellence award winners.”
Winners for North America
- Partner of the Year — CDW
- Growth Partner of the Year — Trace3
- Cloud Partner of the Year — World Wide Technology
- West Regional Partner of the Year — Optiv Security Inc.
- East Regional Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security
- West Growth Partner of the Year — AHEAD
- East Growth Partner of the Year — Alchemy Technology Group
Winners for France
- Partner of the Year — Metsys
- Growth Partner of the Year — Orange Cyberdefense
- Partner Excellence Award — Synetis
Winners for Central Europe
- Partner of the Year — SVA
- Growth Partner of the Year — ORBIT
- Partner Excellence Award — link protect
Winners for U.K.
- Partner of the Year — Softcat Plc
- Growth Partner of the Year — Saepio Solutions Ltd
- Partner Excellence Award — Bytes Software Services Ltd
Winners for Spain and Portugal
- Partner of the Year — Inspiring Solutions
Winners for Australia
- Partner of the Year — CyberCX
Winners for India
- Partner of the Year — Hitachi Systems India
- Distributor of the Year — RAH Infotech
Winners for Latin America
- Partner of the Year — Infosec Data Security
Winners for Italy
- Partner of the Year — Spike Reply
- Growth Partner of the Year — Lutech
About Varonis
Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.
Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.
Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
investors@varonis.com
News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com
