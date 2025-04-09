RemoFirst Announces Expansion of RemoHealth to Include Local Health Insurance Options

RemoFirst Launches RemoHealth Local, Revolutionizing International Employee Health Benefits

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoFirst, a pioneering global Employer of Record (EOR) provider known for its innovative workforce solutions, today announced the expansion of its healthcare offerings with the launch of RemoHealth Local. This new service extends local health insurance options to international employees, and is currently available to 90% of the talent engaged on the RemoFirst platform.

Building on its reputation for offering high-quality, personalized international private medical insurance, RemoFirst’s new RemoHealth Local initiative allows clients to provide their employees with personalized health benefits that are compliant with local regulations and tailored to local market conditions. They will continue to offer the original RemoHealth Global solution which allows employers to issue global health insurance plans to their international employees.

Enhanced Localized Coverage

RemoHealth Local represents a significant enhancement in RemoFirst's ability to cater to the nuanced needs of globally dispersed teams. Each market offering under RemoHealth Local simplifies benefits administration and enables scalability across different geographies.

"We are excited to bring RemoHealth Local to the marketplace. This expansion is aligned with our vision to streamline the complex aspects of global employment and provide comprehensive, localized solutions that support the health and well-being of employees everywhere," said Nurasyl Serik, CEO & Co-founder at RemoFirst. "As we continue to add new countries to the RemoHealth Local portfolio, our clients can look forward to a seamless integration of global employment needs with local care standards."

A Commitment to Global Employee Well-being

The introduction of RemoHealth Local is part of RemoFirst's broader strategy to enhance the employee experience by providing accessible, high-quality healthcare options that support the physical and mental well-being of their international workforce.

This approach not only assists businesses in maintaining a healthier, more engaged workforce but also in attracting top talent by offering superior employee benefits.

Future Outlook and Continued Innovation

As one of FAST’s Most Innovative Companies in the world in 2025, RemoFirst is committed to continuous improvement and innovation within the global EOR space. The company plans to keep expanding the geographical reach of RemoHealth Local, adding more countries and refining its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Other offerings that can be added to RemoFirst’s core EOR service include: Contractor Payments (to pay international contractors/freelancers in their local currencies), RemoVisa (for issuing Visas and Work Permits in 85+ countries), RemoTech (for issuing work equipment around the world), and RemoCheck (for offering background checks for international employees).

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is a global Employer of Record (EOR) provider, offering comprehensive workforce solutions, including payroll, tax compliance, benefits management, and HR services in over 185 countries. Trusted by businesses worldwide, RemoFirst enables companies to legally employ global teams and run international payroll seamlessly.

