MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RH Aero Systems Renews 10-Year CFM License Agreement for the Manufacture, Sales and Support of LEAP Tooling and Services WorldwideRhinestahl Corporation and by extension, Hydro Systems KG, both RH Aero Systems businesses and the global leader in aviation support equipment and services, announced today the renewal of its CFM LEAP tooling license agreement for another ten years. The renewal reaffirmed RH Aero’s position as a CFM Licensed Supplier for LEAP Tooling with CFM authorization to manufacture, sell, and support engine tooling for the LEAP-1A, LEAP-1B and LEAP-1C engine programs. CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.As the LEAP engine program continues to power a growing fleet of aircraft worldwide, operators and MROs face increasing demand for reliable, OEM-compliant tooling and aftermarket services to ensure safe and efficient maintenance. RH Aero’s continued program support and technical expertise enables airlines and MROs to establish and maintain operational readiness to elevate their evolving requirements.RH Aero Systems delivers LEAP tooling services through a network of 26 service centers strategically located near major aviation hubs and MROs. Each service center is equipped to provide inspection, calibration, certification, and rapid servicing of LEAP tooling, with a focus on minimizing downtime and simplifying the complexity of large-scale operations.In addition to physical tooling services, RH Aero Systems supports its customers through its Readiness Hub Solution — a customized blend of Integrated Services and Services enabled technology developed to increase operational readiness, safety, compliance and asset efficiencies within high volume MROs. As the market leader in technical support, RH Aero Systems’ Field Service Engineers and Technical Program Managers support customers through tooling familiarization and training, engine facility layout and optimization inclusive of workscope development and tool trouble-shooting with rapid-response assistance.The extension of RH Aero’s LEAP tooling license is more than a contractual renewal—it’s a clear reflection of the trust placed in the company’s people, processes, and performance. RH Aero is proud to continue supporting the global LEAP engine program with the same level of safety, precision, quality, responsiveness, and reliability that defines RH Aero.With this license renewal, RH Aero reinforces its role as a long-term partner to both engine OEMs, MROs and Operators, delivering support equipment and Service solutions that set the highest standards for safety, readiness and reliability.For more information about RH Aero Systems’ support equipment and services, visit RHAero.com.About RH Aero SystemsRH Aero Systems is reliable + ready, setting the standard for aviation support equipment and services. Through our industry-leading businesses – Rhinestahl and HYDRO Systems – we deliver capability across custom-designed GSE, OEM-licensed engine and airframe tooling, 26 global service centers and innovative engineered solutions for OEMs, MROs and Operators worldwide. RH Aero Systems’ global headquarters are in Mason, Ohio, USA, and Biberach, Germany. For further details visit RHAero.com.

