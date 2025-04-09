Cyabra Partners with Aquion to Strengthen Digital Security and Combat Disinformation Across Australia and New Zealand

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), a leading AI platform for real-time disinformation detection, has joined forces with Aquion Pty Ltd, a trusted value-added distributor of cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions. This partnership will bring Cyabra’s AI-driven platform to businesses, government agencies, and enterprises across Australia and New Zealand, helping them detect and monitor digital threats in real time.

With the rise of disinformation campaigns, bot-driven influence operations, and online manipulation, organizations are increasingly vulnerable to digital threats. Cyabra’s AI-powered platform analyzes millions of online conversations across social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok. It detects inauthentic accounts, AI-generated content, and coordinated disinformation campaigns, mapping how false narratives spread and influence public opinion. By partnering with Aquion, Cyabra is expanding its reach, enabling organizations in Australia and New Zealand via its reseller partners access to the tools they need to safeguard their digital presence.

“Disinformation isn’t just about social media engagement—it’s a growing threat with real-world consequences, shaping public opinion, impacting businesses, and eroding trust. Organizations need to be proactive, not just reactive, in protecting their digital presence,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO and Co-founder of Cyabra. “Our partnership with Aquion ensures that businesses and governments across Australia and New Zealand have access to the real-time intelligence they need to spot false narratives, uncover manipulation, and stay ahead of digital threats.”

“We are excited to partner with Cyabra to bring their AI-powered social media intelligence platform to our customers,” said Stephen Balicki, CEO at Aquion. “Disinformation and online manipulation are growing threats to businesses and government agencies alike. With Cyabra’s unique capabilities, we can provide organizations with unparalleled insights to identify and respond to digital threats effectively.”

Aquion’s extensive network of reseller partners, combined with Cyabra’s AI-powered insights, will enable businesses, government agencies, and media organizations to detect and combat disinformation before it causes irreparable reputational or financial harm. Together, Cyabra and Aquion empower organizations to proactively detect false narratives, counter-influence operations, and protect digital trust in an era where AI-generated content and coordinated manipulation threaten businesses, governments, and public discourse.

For more information about Cyabra’s AI-driven disinformation detection capabilities and the partnership with Aquion, visit the Cyabra website or Aquion Website.

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: TBMC) (“Trailblazer”), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company.

About Cyabra



Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”) is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI protects corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

About Aquion

Aquion is a leading Australian software distributor, specialising in connecting world-class technology vendors with the largest resellers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. With a commitment to delivering value through the channel, Aquion offers a comprehensive portfolio of disruptive technologies with over 5000 existing software agreements, including business transformation, cybersecurity, DevOps, and infrastructure software solutions. Backed by a highly responsive sourcing team and a reputation for outstanding service, Aquion enables partners to drive growth and capitalise on new opportunities. Focused on collaboration, innovation, and customer success, Aquion remains a trusted partner for vendors and resellers alike in APAC.

https://www.aquion.com.au/

About Trailblazer



Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (Nasdaq: TBMC) is a blank check company formed and entered into a merger, shared exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

