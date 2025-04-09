M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. Embarks on New Era of Luxury Vintage Fashion Under The Now Corporation

PASADENA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) (“The Company”) is proud to spotlight the evolution and resurgence of classic American style through its wholly owned subsidiary, M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. Building upon the iconic legacy established by Chuck’s Vintage—a name synonymous with high-quality, timeless denim and authentic Americana fashion—M Love Vintage Holdings is taking bold steps toward redefining the vintage luxury market with a new production line designed to inspire today’s leading designers and stylists.

The original Chuck’s Vintage store, once a go-to destination for celebrities, designers, and fashion aficionados in Los Angeles, carved out a unique identity within the fashion landscape. Its curated collection of heritage denim, military pieces, and vintage garments created a cult following, drawing admiration from global fashion houses and cultural icons. Now, M Love Vintage Holdings is harnessing that legacy, bringing a modern edge to the brand’s timeless appeal, and positioning itself at the forefront of the luxury vintage fashion movement.





“We are honored to carry forward the legacy of Chuck’s Vintage through M Love Vintage Holdings,” stated Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “Our mission is to preserve the soul of classic American fashion while expanding its reach and relevance for a new generation of creatives. By developing a specialized production line tailored to contemporary designers, we’re not only reviving the heritage—we’re reimagining it.”

This strategic initiative marks a pivotal moment for M Love Vintage Holdings, as the brand prepares to launch a bespoke collection that blends old-world craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities. The upcoming production line will feature meticulously restored vintage textiles, upcycled denim, and limited-edition capsule pieces that reflect both historical authenticity and sustainable innovation.





Reinventing the Classics for Today’s Visionaries

At the heart of M Love Vintage Holdings’ growth strategy is its commitment to creativity, quality, and collaboration. The new designer-focused line will serve as a premium resource for fashion houses, independent labels, and stylists seeking inspiration from authentic vintage aesthetics while contributing to sustainable fashion practices.





In an industry increasingly driven by the convergence of history and innovation, M Love Vintage Holdings is carving out a space where nostalgia meets cutting-edge design. Each garment will tell a story—whether through hand-sourced military surplus jackets, mid-century denim finds, or custom-tailored silhouettes inspired by classic Americana.

“Fashion is a reflection of culture, and vintage fashion is a mirror of time. Our goal is to empower today’s designers by giving them access to rare, high-quality vintage pieces that can be reinterpreted in exciting, sustainable ways,” added Papadakis.

Reviving a Beloved Brand for a Global Audience

The resurgence of M Love Vintage Holdings under The Now Corporation’s umbrella signals a larger commitment to heritage branding and the elevation of vintage fashion as a luxury category. As global consumers continue to embrace circular fashion models, M Love Vintage Holdings is ideally positioned to serve this growing demand with authenticity, quality, and a deep-rooted story that resonates.

By leveraging the foundation laid by Chuck’s Vintage, M Love Vintage Holdings is set to become an influential force in the evolving fashion economy. With plans to expand its digital presence, launch exclusive partnerships, and introduce a series of limited-edition drops, the company is cultivating a vibrant ecosystem around collectible vintage fashion and timeless design.

What’s Next for M Love Vintage Holdings:

As 2025 unfolds, fashion insiders and enthusiasts alike can expect a series of strategic updates from M Love Vintage Holdings, including:

The launch of a signature designer capsule collection.

Expansion of e-commerce and digital storytelling platforms.

Collaborations with sustainability-focused influencers and stylists.

Behind-the-scenes content showcasing restoration processes and vintage sourcing.

Stay connected with M Love Vintage Holdings as the company unveils its next chapter—where heritage craftsmanship meets innovative design and Chuck’s Vintage's legacy lives on through every stitch and silhouette.

