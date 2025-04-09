CBL International Limited 在網絡直播中宣布 2024 年年度業績

吉隆坡，馬來西亞, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banle Group 旗下的 CBL International Limited (NASDAQ 股票代碼：BANL) 是在 Nasdaq 上市的實體，今天宣布將於 2025 年 4 月 16 日提交 2024 年「Form 20-F」年報，並於 2025 年 4 月 17 日香港時間上午 10 時 (美國東部時間 4 月 16 日晚上 10 時) 進行網絡直播。 管理層將討論集團的業績、策略舉措和市場發展。

主要出席者：

主席兼行政總裁 Teck Lim Chia 博士

助理財務總監 Nicholas Fung 先生

投資者關係及公共關係總監 Venus Zhao 女士



註冊連結：

關於 Banle Group：

CBL International (NASDAQ 股票代碼：BANL) 代表 Banle Group，後者是亞太地區頂尖的船用燃料物流供應商，業務遍及全球 60 多個港口，包括歐洲、亞洲和美洲的主要樞紐。 該集團擁有 ISCC EU 和 ISCC Plus 可持續燃料認證的證書。 了解詳情：www.banle-intl.com。

投資者聯絡方式：

CBL International Limited

電郵：investors@banle-intl.com

傳媒查詢：

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng | 電話：(852) 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung | 電話：(852) 2114 4913

電郵：sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk

