CBL 인터내셔널, 웹캐스트 통해 2024년 연간 실적 발표

쿠알라룸푸르, 말레이시아, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 반레 그룹 (Banle Group)의 나스닥 상장 법인인 CBL International Limited(나스닥: BANL)가 2025년 4월 16일 2024년도 양식 20-F 연례 보고서를 제출하고 2025년 4월 17일 오전 10시(홍콩 시간 기준) (동부 표준시 기준으로는 4월 16일 오후 10시)에 라이브 웹캐스트를 진행할 예정이라고 오늘 발표했다. 경영진은 그룹의 그간 성과와 전략적 이니셔티브, 시장 진척 현황에 대해 논의하게 될 예정이다.

주요 참석자 명단:

Teck Lim Chia 박사, 회장 겸 CEO

Mr. Nicholas Fung, 부 CFO

Ms. Venus Zhao, 투자 부문 (IR) 및 PR 부문 이사



참가 링크 주소:

About Banle Group:

CBL International(나스닥: BANL)은 유럽, 아시아, 아메리카의 주요 허브를 포함하여 60개 이상의 글로벌 항구에서 운영되는 선도적인 아시아 태평양 해상 연료 물류 제공업체인 Banle Group을 대표한다. 이 그룹은 지속 가능한 연료에 대한 ISCC EU 및 ISCC Plus 인증을 보유하고 있다. 자세히 알아보기: www.banle-intl.com

투자 문의 연락처:

CBL International Limited

Email: investors@banle-intl.com

언론 문의 연락처:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng | Tel: (852) 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung | Tel: (852) 2114 4913

Email: sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk

