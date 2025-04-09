Monster Beverage Corporation Responds to Report by Short Seller Containing Inaccurate and Misleading Statements

CORONA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) (“Monster” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement in response to a report issued on April 8, 2025 by a short-selling firm, Spruce Point Capital Management, containing false and misleading characterizations about the Company’s business from non-credible sources.

Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively, and Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, jointly stated: “We have always prided ourselves on having and continue to have a strong reputation for ethical operations and transparent reporting, and these principles remain critically important to all of us at Monster. The document released by a self-interested activist short seller is filled with and based on inaccuracies and aspersions that appear to be designed to distort the Company’s record and share price for its own gain. The Company’s management remains focused on the business with the ongoing objective of creating long-term value for our stakeholders and investors.

“The Company’s consolidated financial statements and other financial information filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) have historically been and continue to be fairly stated in all material respects, presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and are governed by SEC rules and regulations.”

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) affirmed its confidence in the Company’s management and strategic direction. Lead Independent Director, Mark Vidergauz, stated: “On behalf of the entire Board, we stand in support of the management team and believe that the Company remains well-positioned for long-term success.”

The Company does not believe the report issued by Spruce Point Capital Management has any credibility and accordingly does not intend to comment further on the report.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Monster Killer Brew™ Triple Shot, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast™ and Nasty Beast® Hard Tea. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS: Rodney C. Sacks

Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

(951) 739-6200

Hilton H. Schlosberg

Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

(951) 739-6200 Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin

PondelWilkinson Inc.

(310) 279-5980

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.