Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,661 in the last 365 days.

REPEAT: OFL sounds the alarm on Canada’s gender pay gap this Equal Pay Day

TORONTO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, April 10, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), in collaboration with the Equal Pay Coalition, will hold a press conference marking Equal Pay Day with an urgent call to confront Canada’s gender pay gap. Speakers will highlight the deepening economic inequality faced by women, the gendered impact of tariffs, and the critical choices ahead in the upcoming federal election.

Date: Thursday, April 10
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Centre for Social Innovation, 192 Spadina Avenue, Suite 101, Toronto, ON, M5T 2C2 (map)

Confirmed speakers:

  • Laura Walton, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Fay Faraday, Co-Chair(s), Equal Pay Coalition
  • Deena Ladd, Executive Director, Workers Action Centre

Media are strongly encouraged to attend. Interview opportunities will be available following the press conference.

Media Contact:
Jenny Sellathurai
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
jsellathurai@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456

Cope343


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

REPEAT: OFL sounds the alarm on Canada’s gender pay gap this Equal Pay Day

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more