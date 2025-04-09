NV5 Awarded $15 Million California Transportation Infrastructure Contract

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $15 million contract to provide construction management services for the first phase of the North County Corridor project in Stanislaus County, California.

The North Country Corridor project consists of four phases designed to improve regional mobility, reduce congestion, and serve as a key driver of economic growth for the county, which produces four million tons of agricultural goods per year. This critical infrastructure initiative is the result of a partnership between Stanislaus Council of Governments, the cities of Modesto, Riverbank, and Oakdale, and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

Phase one of the project includes the construction of a modern, multi-lane expressway that will feature a state-of-the-art single-point urban interchange, pedestrian-friendly enhancements, and a series of critical infrastructure improvements. This phase also includes upgrades to local roads and the construction of seven bridges and several mechanically stabilized embankment walls. Construction of phase one is set to begin in May 2025 and is expected to be completed in three years.

“NV5’s focus as a consultant on mandated services and infrastructure enhancements has positioned us well to compete on large-scale, essential infrastructure improvements that are not dependent on current economic conditions,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “This award is a testament to NV5’s decades long relationship with municipalities and transportation departments responsible for the safety, reliability, and efficiency of public infrastructure, and we are pleased to contribute to the delivery of the North County Corridor project.”



About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

