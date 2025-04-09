LGI Homes Opens New Community in Mint Hill, NC

MINT HILL, N.C., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the grand opening of Ascot Woods, a stunning community located just east of Charlotte in Mint Hill, North Carolina. This expansion provides homebuyers with the perfect opportunity to purchase a beautifully designed, upgraded home in an ideal suburban setting, offering the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience for families. Residents can take advantage of the quiet, tree-lined streets and spacious yards, ideal for outdoor activities and creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Ascot Woods features a range of spacious 3 and 4-bedroom homes, each thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and today’s most sought-after upgrades. The community offers both one and two-story floor plans, giving buyers the flexibility to select the design that best suits their lifestyle. Each home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which includes desirable features like energy-efficient stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and 36" upper cabinets with crown molding. Other upgrades include programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers – all included at an affordable price.

Situated in the charming suburbs of Mint Hill, Ascot Woods provides residents with quick access to downtown Charlotte’s vibrant dining, shopping, and entertainment options while maintaining the peaceful charm of suburban living. The community is just minutes away from major highways, making it easy for commuters to access the area's top employers and universities.

In addition to its convenient location, Ascot Woods offers residents an abundance of nearby amenities, including lush parks and recreational areas. Reedy Creek Park, with its dog park, cricket ground, disc golf course, and nature center, is just a short distance away, as is the Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, which features a playground, sports fields, and picnic areas. Sports enthusiasts will also appreciate being close to Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.

“This neighborhood will continue our tradition of offering high-quality, beautify designed homes,” stated Tyler Zulli, VP of Sales for Charlotte/Triad. “We can’t wait to welcome new homeowners and hand them the key to their brand new LGI Home!”

For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, please contact the sales team at 855-795-1127 ext. 792.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58804840-fed1-40be-8f02-772d0db6d7ab

The Burton Plan by LGI Homes at Ascot Woods The Burton Plan by LGI Homes at Ascot Woods features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious family room.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.