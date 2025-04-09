Charging Robotics: Revoltz Wins 2025 TAIPEI CYCLE Award for Micro-Mobility Innovation

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV), announced that its affiliate, Revoltz Ltd. (of which Charging Robotics owns 19.9%), has been named a winner of the TAIPEI CYCLE d&i awards 2025, one of the most respected international honors for innovation and design in the bicycle and micro-mobility sector.

Revoltz was selected in the Micro-Mobility category, standing out among more than 150 submissions from 11 countries. The award recognizes Revoltz’s unique approach to sustainable last-mile mobility, with the jury, composed of globally renowned designers and industry experts, commending Revoltz’s blend of advanced engineering, functional design, and urban-focused innovation.

The award-winning product was showcased at the TAIPEI CYCLE exhibition at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and was featured in the online galleries of TAIPEI CYCLE.

“Winning the TAIPEI CYCLE d&i award is a proud moment for our team,” said Amir Zaid, CEO and co-founder of Revoltz. “It affirms our mission to reshape urban mobility through thoughtful, performance-driven electric vehicles. We believe design and function go hand-in-hand when it comes to transforming how people and goods move in crowded city environments.”

The Taipei Cycle Show

Recognized as one of the leading B2B events in the global cycling industry, the Taipei Cycle Show is expected to host 950 companies from 35 countries, featuring over 3,600 exhibition booths. It continues to serve as a central meeting point for high-end bicycle supply chains, with a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability.

The show centers around four core themes: Innovation Drive, Green Forward, Cycling Ecosystem, and Smart Cycling. These pillars reflect the industry's latest developments in technology, environmental responsibility, and evolving cycling culture.

About Revoltz Ltd.

Revoltz Ltd., an affiliate of Charging Robotics Ltd., specializes in the design and manufacture of high-end, mini electric vehicles, bridging the gap between traditional automotive design and emerging micro-mobility solutions. Revoltz is committed to creating cutting-edge designs that revolutionize the micro-mobility sector.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

