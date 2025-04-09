Authentrics.ai Launches AI Machine-Learning Resilience Infrastructure on Google Cloud, Empowering AI Governance and Trust at Scale

LAS VEGAS, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Authentrics.ai, an innovator in frontier AI trust and reliability, announced the launch of its Machine-Learning Resilience Infrastructure (MRI) software for the Google Cloud Platform.

This release marks a major milestone in governance for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and large language models (LLMs). Providing organizations with unmatched visibility, control, correction, and explainability over their frontier AI models, Authentrics.ai MRI directly addresses the challenges of model trust, compliance, and operational resilience.

The announcement coincides with Google Cloud Next, where Authentrics.ai CEO, John Derrick, will be in attendance to discuss the critical role of AI transparency and resilience in enterprise applications.

Solving the AI "Black Box" Problem at Scale

Foundation AI, especially deep-learning neural networks, operates as a "black box" which makes it difficult for organizations to fully understand, correct, or attribute AI model behavior.

Authentrics.ai MRI, a patent-pending AI resilience solution, changes that paradigm by allowing teams to:

Directly measure AI model health in near real-time

Perform precise result attribution to training datasets and model versions

Modify or correct past training effects without costly full retraining

Conduct sensitivity analysis and meta-tuning to optimize model performance

By integrating directly into existing AI/ML pipelines, MRI provides a continuous trust layer, enabling businesses to diagnose, validate, and course-correct AI models before costly errors or compliance risks arise.

Google Cloud Platform: Scalable AI Trust & Compliance

With this release, Google Cloud users can now deploy MRI seamlessly, ensuring end-to-end AI resilience across mission-critical applications in industries such as finance, healthcare, government, and defense.

By leveraging Google Cloud’s robust AI infrastructure, Authentrics.ai enables enterprises to align with regulatory frameworks and corporate AI risk policies.

“AI governance is no longer optional,” said Authentrics.ai CEO, John Derrick. “Businesses need direct insight and control over how their AI models operate. Our Machine-Learning Resilience Infrastructure provides this, allowing organizations to mitigate AI risks while maximizing performance. Google Cloud's scale and security make it the ideal platform for this next-generation AI resilience solution.”

Derrick will be available for discussions throughout Google Cloud Next to explore how enterprises can strengthen AI accountability, increase ROI, and ensure compliance in an era of rapidly evolving AI regulations.

Authentrics.ai will also be participating in the 2025 Google Startups Innovate Program. The Google Startups Innovate Program has been designed for a limited number of hypergrowth startups focused on solving exceptionally hard problems and creating disruptive products.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with CEO John Derrick, please contact john.derrick@authentrics.ai.

About Authentrics.ai

Authentrics.ai is a pioneer in AI trust and resilience solutions, helping organizations measure, control, and explain their AI models with unprecedented precision. Our patent-pending technology brings transparency and governance to the next wave of AI innovation, ensuring businesses can scale AI safely, ethically, and efficiently.

