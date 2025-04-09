Netherak Demons Joins Somnia: A Dark Fantasy Action RPG Built for the On-Chain Future

Netherak Demons joins Somnia’s Dream Catalyst: a dark fantasy action RPG with on-chain combat, demon builds, and fear-fueled progression.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somnia is proud to welcome Netherak Demons to the Dream Catalyst accelerator, a program dedicated to supporting the next generation of immersive, on-chain games. Developed by an ambitious independent team, Netherak Demons is a dark fantasy action RPG that blends tactical combat, deck-building mechanics, and demon customization into a uniquely intense experience, and it's coming to Somnia.Set in the haunted world of Imuran, players build and evolve powerful Demons using cursed gear and sinister upgrades. Battles are tactical and brutal, with players harvesting pain, fear, and suffering as raw resources to strengthen their Demons and restore the long-fallen citadel of Imuran. Through strategic trade, gear dismantling, and fear-fueled progression, players are challenged to conquer powerful foes and climb the ranks of this grim and competitive universe.The game features an expansive equipment and skill system where players can unlock deadly weapon-based powers and collect exclusive, on-chain gear to personalize their Demons. As they progress, they’ll gain access to forbidden zones, take on special quests through the exclusive campaign, and even become blacksmiths, forging rare weapons to trade in the in-game marketplace.Netherak Demons will first be available on PC, with plans to expand to consoles. The game is free to play, with players able to trade gear, explore the marketplace, and personalize their builds with no barriers to entry.As part of its acceptance into Dream Catalyst, Netherak Demons will receive development support, infrastructure resources, and marketing exposure. The team will build directly on Somnia’s high-performance L1, taking full advantage of its ability to power on-chain game logic, real-time asset minting, and fast, low-cost transactions.“Netherak Demons brings a bold vision to on-chain gaming. It’s a perfect example of how genre-defining experiences can be enhanced by blockchain in ways that go beyond asset ownership,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “We’re thrilled to bring this dark and immersive world into our growing ecosystem and support its next phase of development.”The collaboration also includes a quest campaign where players can join the Netherak Demons Discord and X accounts for early community rewards and Somnia Points.Wishlist the game on the Epic Games Store and join the community - https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/netherak-demons-a419cf Follow Netherak Demons on Discord ( https://discord.com/invite/netherakdemons ) and X ( https://x.com/nkdemons ) for updates on early access and to complete the social quest.Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.About Uprising LabsUprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.Stay updated with Somnia - https://somnia.network/ Lightpaper - https://codex.somnia.network/

