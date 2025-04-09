iFX Expo LATAM 2025: EBC Financial Group Elevates Financial Literacy in Mexico

EBC Financial Group will join iFX Expo LATAM 2025 in Mexico City to engage with traders, brokers, and fintech leaders, fostering conversations around the future of finance in the region.

As digital finance gains momentum across LATAM, EBC Financial Group heads to iFX Expo in Mexico City to connect, educate, and share bold ideas.

MEXICO, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The way Mexicans manage their money is changing. It’s no longer just about saving, but also about learning to invest. Amidst an economically challenging and increasingly digitalised landscape, online trading is starting to position itself as an accessible tool for exploring new ways to generate income or supplement wealth.

According to the National Survey of Financial Inclusion (ENIF), over 10 million people in Mexico already use digital financial products. This data not only reflects a growing familiarity with technological tools but also a cultural transformation: that of the Mexican seeking greater control over their economic future.

This trend coincides with the arrival of the iFX Expo LATAM 2025 in Mexico City, an event that will bring together global financial sector leaders, technology firms, and specialised brokers, promising to be a barometer of the region’s current state in financial innovation.

From the perspective of EBC Financial Group, a leading brokerage firm with a presence in over ten countries, the role of brokers extends beyond merely providing market access. “We believe that a fundamental part of the growth of responsible trading in Mexico will be education. Our commitment is to support those taking their first steps, not with promises, but with concrete tools for more informed decision-making,” assures José Manuel Herrera, Regional Manager of EBC Financial Group in LATAM.

The rise of digital trading opens a new chapter for financial inclusion in the country, where knowledge and technology begin to play an increasingly decisive role in the economic lives of millions of people. The conversation, in forums such as the iFX Expo, is just the beginning.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices in key financial hubs - including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, and Limassol. EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); and EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC is a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the; Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with the UN Foundation and the world’s largest grassroots campaign, United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

