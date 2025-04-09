READY CAPITAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ready Capital Corporation - RC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 5, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ready Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Ready Capital and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 5, 2025.

About the Lawsuit

Ready Capital and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2025, the Company reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2024, disclosing a quarterly net loss of $1.80 per share and full year 2024 net loss of $2.52 per share due to “decisive actions to stabilize” its “balance sheet going forward by fully reserving for all of our nonperforming loans in our CRE portfolio,” including taking $284 million in combined Current Expected Credit Loss and valuation allowances in order to mark the Company’s non-performing loans to current values, among other actions.

On this news, the price of Ready Capital’s shares declined more than 26% to close at $5.07 per share on March 3, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Quinn v. Ready Capital Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-1883.

