Third Consecutive Year of Livestream Coverage for the Knecht Cup Regatta this Weekend on YouTube

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Knecht Cup Regatta , one of the largest collegiate regattas in the United States, will once again provide fans across the country and around the world with a front-row seat to the action on the Cooper River with a full weekend of livestream coverage. Now in its third consecutive year, the Knecht Cup Regatta livestream will be broadcast Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, 2025, via a dedicated YouTube channel The livestream is made possible by the Regatta’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, transparency, and innovation in collegiate rowing—and this year’s broadcast team brings together a dynamic mix of journalism, rowing experience, and local enthusiasm.Broadcast Talent Brings Energy, Insight, and ExpertiseReturning to the broadcast is Mike Jerrick, co-host of “Good Day Philadelphia” on FOX 29. Jerrick will anchor coverage on Sunday. With a career spanning decades in broadcast journalism, Jerrick brings his Emmy Award-winning storytelling and charisma to the shores of the Cooper River. A familiar face to Philadelphians and viewers across the country, Jerrick has hosted programs on FOX News Channel, CNBC, HBO, and the Sci-Fi Channel.Joining Jerrick is Drew Anderson, FOX 29 meteorologist and a professor at Penn State, who will anchor coverage on Saturday. Known for his engaging presence and scientific insight, Anderson brings a unique layer of environmental awareness and commentary to the livestream—particularly valuable when weather impacts the schedule or race conditions.Rounding out the team is veteran regatta commentator Joe Leonard. A local rower and seasoned voice in scholastic and collegiate rowing circles, Leonard brings his deep knowledge of the rowing community and race-day energy to the booth.A Weekend of Racing and LegacyThe 2025 Knecht Cup Regatta will feature more than 360 entries from over 64 collegiate programs. The event celebrates the legacy of William J. “Bill” Knecht, a titan of American rowing who helped lead the U.S. to Olympic gold in 1964. This year’s regatta also honors John B. Kelly Sr. and Jr., Philadelphia’s royal rowing family whose contributions shaped the sport globally, and many other legends of the world and American rowing community.With safety as a top priority, the event includes enhanced protocols for athlete welfare and racing efficiency. Viewers tuning into the livestream will also benefit from professional coverage, updated leaderboards, on-screen graphics, and expert commentary to make each race engaging and easy to follow—whether they’re seasoned rowing fans or newcomers to the sport.Livestream DetailsThe full weekend broadcast will be available for free on YouTube, with separate streams each day. Links and schedules will be posted on the official Knecht Cup Regatta website and social media channels leading up to race day.“The livestream has become an essential part of how we share the experience of the Knecht Cup Regatta,” said Regatta Director Laura Knecht Blanche. “We’re thrilled to bring together a top-tier team of broadcasters and analysts who understand both the sport and the spirit of this event.”Whether you’re an alum watching your alma mater, a parent cheering from across the country, or a fan of world-class rowing, the 2025 Knecht Cup Regatta livestream is your front-row seat to one of spring’s most exciting collegiate sporting events.For updates, schedules, and livestream links, visit knechtcupregatta.com or follow Knecht Cup on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.About the Knecht Cup Regatta:The Knecht Cup Regatta is one of the premier collegiate rowing events in the United States, held annually on the Cooper River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Named in honor of Olympic gold medalist and rowing visionary William J. "Bill" Knecht, the regatta brings together top programs from across the country for a weekend of high-level competition, tradition, and community celebration. The event is sanctioned by USRowing and proudly reflects the legacy of the athletes, coaches, and families who have shaped the sport—both on and off the water. Now in its 26th year, the Knecht Cup continues to grow in scale, innovation, and impact. Additional information is available at their website, https://knechtcupregatta.com

