Q1 2025 Review of Shareholder Activism
Observations on the Global Activism Environment in Q1 2025
Global Activism
Observations on the Global Activism Environment in Q1 2025Activity Remains Elevated to Start 2025
Surging U.S. Activity Drives Global Campaigns
Activist Activity by Sector
Activist Activity by Quarter
Activist Targets by Company Size
Notable Q1 Campaign Developments & Launches
Activist Activity
Top Activists of Q1 2025
The most active activist of Q1 was APAC-focused as activity in the region continues to increase
Global Activist Universe
53 unique activists, including 11 first-timers, launched campaigns in Q1 2025
U.S. Activism
U.S. Campaign Activity
40 U.S. campaigns, up 43% year-over-year, have comprised over half of global activity YTD
European Activism
Europe Campaign Activity
European activity remains muted with only 10 campaigns, trending (~33%) below the four-year average of 15
European Activity by Country
The U.K. continues to drive the majority of European activity, albeit down (38%) year-over-year
APAC Activism
APAC Campaign Activity
APAC activity continues to be burgeoned by Japan, which comprises nearly all regional activity
Campaign Demands
Key Campaign Objectives in Q1 2025
Activists have not yet refocused on M&A amid market uncertainty, instead continuing to focus on Board change and corporate strategy
Global M&A Campaign Activity
Agitating targets for break ups or divestitures was the most popular M&A demand in Q1 2025
Board Change Campaigns
Global Board Seats Won
51 Board seats won in Q1 2025, up 34% year-over-year
U.S. Dissident Proxy Fights in 2025
Activists continue to launch proxy fights to effectuate change with 13 fights YTD vs. 10 in 2024
Global Board Seat Settlements
Number of settlements up 32% year-over-year
Ecosystem Developments
Regulatory and Ecosystem Developments Impacting Activism
Looking Ahead
Themes to Watch for the Rest of 2025
Link to the full report can be found here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.