FormFactor Introduces the EVOLVITY™ 300 Probe System

Company Expands the 300 mm Product Line with New Semi-Automated System

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a supplier of electrical test and measurement technologies, has introduced the EVOLVITY™ 300, a semi-automated engineering wafer probe system that complements the company’s proven CM300 product line. The EVOLVITY 300 simplifies on-wafer probing with its compact, easy-to-use design, developed specifically for RF/DC modeling and device characterization.

While the CM300 is a modular platform adaptable to a wide range of use cases and customer-specific applications, supporting both manual and automated wafer loading, the EVOLVITY 300 includes the most commonly required features as standard, ensuring ease of use and quick deployment. Building on the trusted legacy of the Cascade S300 and Elite systems, the EVOLVITY 300 provides a flexible, space-efficient platform that integrates into existing setups. Its compact design optimizes lab space and enables easy switching between applications such as advanced RF measurements, DC characterization, and probe cards. Additionally, the system offers automation options that simplify operations and provide greater flexibility for users.

“We believe on-wafer testing systems should be as straightforward as possible,” said Jens Klattenhoff, VP and GM of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor. “That is why we designed the EVOLVITY 300 with ease of use in mind – offering simple configuration, quick setup, and long-term support. Its intuitive interface and streamlined processes reduce setup time and complexity, allowing even less experienced users to focus on testing and development instead of tedious setup work.”

Key Features of the EVOLVITY 300:

Mechanical Platen Lift: Enhances safety during complex RF set-ups, increasing operator confidence and minimizing the risk of errors.

Enhances safety during complex RF set-ups, increasing operator confidence and minimizing the risk of errors. Ease-of-use and Advanced Automation : Full compatibility with FormFactor’s Autonomous RF and DC measurement assistants as well as Velox Dash companion app control.

: Full compatibility with FormFactor’s Autonomous RF and DC measurement assistants as well as Velox Dash companion app control. Reconfigurable Platen Inserts: Quickly switch between TopHat, PCH, and IceShield inserts within minutes to support a wide variety of test configurations.

Quickly switch between TopHat, PCH, and IceShield inserts within minutes to support a wide variety of test configurations. Spacious Platen Design: Provides flexibility for both RF and DC setups without space limitations, ensuring easy integration of different configurations.

Provides flexibility for both RF and DC setups without space limitations, ensuring easy integration of different configurations. Compact Design: Small footprint with field-upgradable components for smooth integration into existing test cells.



For more information about the EVOLVITY 300, visit https://www.formfactor.com/product/probe-systems/300-mm-systems/evolvity-300/.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of this new test system. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

