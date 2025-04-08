Lesaka to Host Webcast to Review Third Quarter 2025 Results

JOHANNESBURG, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK, JSE: LSK) ("Lesaka" or the "Company") today announced it will release third quarter 2025 results after the U.S. market close on May 7, 2025. Lesaka management will host a presentation webcast on May 8, 2025, on at 8:00am EDT (2:00pm SAST), followed by a live question and answer session for analysts and investors.

Webcast Registration

Link to access the results webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka08052025

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka’s Investor Relations website.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants (including small-and-medium businesses and micro-merchants), improving people's lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer an integrated multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, payouts, card acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Payments ("ADP"). ADP includes our pre-paid solutions and supplier enabled payments (previously referred to as our value-added services). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™).

Investor Relations Contact:



Phillipe Welthagen

Email: phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com

Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.