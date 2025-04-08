NeOnc Technologies Announces Near Completion of Phase I Enrollment for NEO212 Brain Cancer Therapy

CALABASAS, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) cancers and disorders, today announced that its Phase I clinical trial of NEO212, a development-stage bio-conjugated therapeutic for brain cancer, is nearing full enrollment. The final cohort (Cohort 5) is expected to complete the study’s dosing protocol, marking a major milestone in the drug’s development timeline.

NEO212 is a proprietary conjugation of temozolomide (TMZ)—the current standard-of-care chemotherapy for malignant gliomas—and perillyl alcohol (POH), a naturally occurring compound with anti-cancer properties. While the use of TMZ alone has served as a frontline treatment for brain cancers for years, it suffers from key limitations such as rapid degradation in the bloodstream, bone marrow suppression due to toxic metabolites, and limited effectiveness in tumors with active MGMT DNA-repair enzyme expression. NEO212 is designed to address these concerns by creating a stable, orally bioavailable molecule that retains activity in both MGMT-positive and MGMT-negative gliomas.

“For patients battling brain cancer and other CNS diseases, the ability to deliver more drug to the tumor site with far fewer systemic side effects, could fundamentally shift how we treat these conditions,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman of NeOnc Technologies. “Our clinical results to date underscore the therapeutic potential of NeOnc’s delivery platform to redefine brain cancer treatment and open pathways for application across a broader range of CNS disorders.”

The NEO212 trial protocol includes five escalating cohorts (3 patients per cohort).

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonctech.com .

