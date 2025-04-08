Governor Shapiro Announces Key Investment in Hitachi Energy to Create Jobs and Economic Growth in Westmoreland County

As part of its commitment to the Commonwealth, the global leader in high-voltage technology projects plans to invest $70 million expanding its three facilities, creating more than 100 new jobs. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget further positions Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development. Governor Shapiro is delivering results for Westmoreland County.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing over $329,000 to support the expansion of global high-voltage technology leader Hitachi Energy in southwestern Pennsylvania. The investment will support Hitachi Energy’s expansion of its Mount Pleasant facility, creating a minimum of 58 new, full-time jobs. This project is part of a broader $70 million expansion the company has planned for its three facilities in Westmoreland County – creating more than 100 new jobs overall, retaining an additional 299 jobs statewide, and growing Pennsylvania’s leading energy manufacturing sector.

As part of this investment, the Mount Pleasant facility will be transformed into a state-of the-art high voltage products manufacturing facility that will increase its production capacity substantially. This project will include renovations, production line expansion and upgrades, and a new training center.

“When a global technology leader like Hitachi Energy decides to invest and expand in our Commonwealth, it sends a strong message to companies across the nation and around the world that Pennsylvania is open for business,” said Governor Shapiro. “Since day one, my Administration has been laser-focused on getting stuff done for Pennsylvania and positioning us as a national energy leader and great place to grow a business – and today’s announcement clearly shows we’re making that happen.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $184,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $145,000 WEDnetPA grant to train employees.

“We know supporting Pennsylvania’s robust energy sector is critical to our long-term economic prosperity, which is why we included it as one of the 5 key sectors in our Economic Development Strategy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in companies like Hitachi Energy that are helping bolster this vital sector, create good jobs, and grow our economy. Hitachi Energy is a global leader that chose to expand in Pennsylvania because we’re a great place to do business and have the resources they need to thrive.”

Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi Energy is a global leader in power grids technology. It leads in high-voltage technologies including switchgears, circuit breakers, generator circuit breakers, power quality products, surge arresters, disconnectors, instrument transformers and service.

“Our investments in Westmoreland County highlight our commitment to Pennsylvania as the heart of our High Voltage Business in North America,” said Luca Calamari, Head of Hitachi Energy’s High Voltage Business Unit in North America. “We welcome the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as we expand our presence to better address fast-growing energy demand in the region.”

“We’re tremendously excited that Hitachi Energy is expanding in Westmoreland County,” said Jason Rigone, Executive Director, Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation. “Manufacturing is our second-largest employment sector, so this expansion to produce more switchgear and breakers is certainly in Westmoreland’s wheelhouse.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $3.7 billion in private sector investments in Pennsylvania and created more than 5,000 jobs.

Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2025-26 budget further focuses on implementing Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy to make the Commonwealth a leader in job creation, innovation, and economic development.

The Governor’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

