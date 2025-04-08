360 Privacy Honored as Finalist in the 2025 SC Awards

Company Recognized in the Best Managed Security Service Category for its Excellence and Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy , provider of the leading digital executive protection platform, today announced it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 SC Awards in the Best Managed Security Service category. The SC Awards, now in its 28th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.

The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

Seamlessly combining software with white-glove service, 360 Privacy delivers a turnkey digital executive protection solution that automatically scrapes the internet and dark web in real-time to identify, remove, and continuously monitor for personally identifiable information (PII). Protection starts faster than other industry-standard tools, with daily scans beginning at the time of enrollment. Serving both B2B and B2C customers, 360 Privacy remediates risk to Fortune 500 enterprises and their executives, as well as high-net-worth families, athletes, and entertainers. Today, 360 Privacy protects executives at one-third of Fortune 100 companies.

“Corporate executives, boards, and high-trust employees are being targeted at an alarming rate by individual threat actors, hacking groups, and nation-state backed operatives,” said Adam Jackson, founder and CEO at 360 Privacy. “We are honored to be recognized by SC Media as leaders in our space, and will continue to innovate and provide world class solutions to bridge the gap in the attack surface that exists between cybersecurity and physical protection for our customers.”

Last month, 360 Privacy announced it secured $36 million growth equity investment from FTV Capital , which is enabling the company to expand its engineering and revenue teams, accelerate technology and product innovation, and further enhance its ability to deliver best-in-class customer service to safeguard organizations and their executives.

“From the rise of generative AI attacks to breaches exploiting third-party access and non-human credentials, the past year has reminded us that cybersecurity needs to be about innovations that help enterprises pivot, adapt, and thrive in a threat landscape that changes by the hour,” said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media. “Being named an SC Awards finalist is a recognition not only of technical innovation, but of a shared commitment to making the digital world safer.”

Find the full list of 2025 finalists on SC Media’s website: www.scworld.com/sc-awards.

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, the leader in digital executive protection solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting identities, assets and reputations of corporate executives, athletes, high net-worth families, and other high-profile individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

