Immunefi Launches Audits: The Most Effective Audit Solution for Matching Projects with Elite Web3 Auditors with a Proven Track Record

Singapore, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi, the leading crowdsourced security platform for web3 protecting over $190 billion in user funds, today announced the launch of Immunefi Audits, the most effective audit solution that matches protocols with the most elite auditors in web3. Immunefi Audits is now available through Magnus, Immunefi’s unified security platform that integrates all essential tools in the onchain security stack into a single command center.

Immunefi Audits is powered by the most elite blockchain hackers and auditors in the world, pairing each project’s codebase with auditors that have already found and disclosed real funds-at-risk vulnerabilities onchain, which is the highest possible achievement for demonstrating security expertise and integrity in Web3. Auditors are chosen by HackerSync, a proprietary matchmaking engine that draws on the industry's most comprehensive dataset of security researchers and vulnerabilities, ensuring that customers get the best possible audit tailored to each protocol's specific needs.

The scope and budget of each audit can be adjusted to meet the specific needs of each project, avoiding unnecessary costs while maximizing impact, delivering unparalleled flexibility. Each audit leverages Immunefi’s proven track record in the security space, running bug bounty programs and audit competitions for 500+ projects. Data from these programs is used directly to fine-tune the audit size and strategy for every protocol.



“With Immunefi Audits, no auditors are more elite or more proven,” said Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi. “Every security researcher in our network has been tested under the highest stakes, with real mainnet exploits with real funds on the line. With Immunefi Audits, we’re giving projects access to the best audit, every single time.”

Immunefi has paid out over $115 million in rewards to security researchers and helped avert more than $25 billion in potential hack damage. Immunefi is home to the top ten highest-earning security researchers in web3 and boasts a global network of over 60,000 top-tier security professionals, making it the most trusted and impactful platform for blockchain security expertise. Building on this unmatched experience and track record, Immunefi’s Magnus bridges the gap between fragmented security solutions by creating a unified platform for security operations. Magnus allows protocols to easily launch bug bounties, conduct audit competitions, and proactively stop threats through an automation engine powered by the industry’s best vulnerabilities dataset.

Projects can book an Immunefi Audit here.

