Cromwell Manor Inn Announces Spring Getaway Packages for NYC Visitors

CORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cromwell Manor Inn , a historic bed and breakfast in New York’s Hudson Valley, proudly announces its spring getaway packages tailored for New York City dwellers seeking a rejuvenating escape. Just 60 miles from NYC, the inn offers a serene retreat amidst blooming landscapes and outdoor adventures. The packages, launching this April to celebrate the season’s renewal, promise relaxation and exploration, making Cromwell Manor Inn the ultimate destination for weekend retreats near NYC.Visit www.cromwellmanorinn.com or call (845) 534-7136 to reserve your package and experience the Hudson Valley in bloom.As spring awakens the Hudson Valley, Cromwell Manor Inn invites guests to experience nature’s beauty and the region’s vibrant outdoor offerings. Located in Cornwall, NY, a charming town in the Hudson Highlands, the inn is ideally positioned just 15 minutes from West Point Military Academy and 5 minutes from Storm King Art Center. This timely announcement taps into the growing demand for nature-based escapes, with spring blooms and outdoor activities drawing urbanites to the countryside.A Spring Haven Near NYCThe Hudson Valley bursts into life each spring, with wildflowers painting the hillsides and trails beckoning adventurers. Cromwell Manor Inn’s new packages cater to this seasonal allure, offering guests a chance to unwind in a historic 1820 mansion or the quaint 1764 Chimneys Cottage, both set on a picturesque seven-acre estate. According to a 2025 travel trends report by Condé Nast Traveler, demand for nature-focused getaways has surged by 25% among city residents, a need Cromwell Manor Inn addresses with its proximity and charm.Guests can expect luxury and tranquility, with 13 uniquely decorated rooms featuring private baths, many with working fireplaces, and modern amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi. The inn’s gourmet breakfast, served daily, highlights local flavors, providing a farm-to-table experience that complements the spring setting. The problem of urban stress finds its solution here—studies show spending time in nature reduces cortisol levels by up to 20%, a benefit Cromwell Manor Inn amplifies with its serene woodlands and gardens.- Exclusive Spring Features: Packages include guided hiking options to nearby Black Rock Forest, boasting 4,000 acres of trails, and curated picnic baskets for outdoor enjoyment.- Proximity to Attractions: Just a short drive from Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and Jones Farm, offering fresh local produce and dining.- Seasonal Perks: Guests receive a complimentary wildflower guide to explore the region’s blooms, enhancing their connection to nature.Spring 2025 marks an ideal moment for this launch, aligning with increased travel interest as reported by Google’s 2025 travel trends, which note a 30% uptick in searches for “weekend getaways near me” during April and May. Cornwall’s local events, like the Hudson Valley Restaurant Week (typically held in spring), further enhance the region’s appeal, offering guests a chance to savor seasonal cuisine nearby. Cromwell Manor Inn’s packages solve the urbanite’s craving for peace and adventure, positioning it as a top choice for weekend retreats near NYC.The inn’s history adds depth to its appeal. Built in 1820, with the Chimneys Cottage dating to 1764, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offering a tangible link to the past. Guests can explore this heritage while enjoying modern comforts, from the hot tub to the scenic walking paths winding through the property. With 87% of travelers seeking authentic experiences (per a 2025 BBC Travel report), Cromwell Manor Inn delivers a compelling narrative of history and nature.About Cromwell Manor InnCromwell Manor Inn is a premier bed and breakfast in Cornwall, New York, offering a historic escape in the Hudson Valley, just 60 miles from NYC. Housed in an 1820 mansion and a 1764 cottage, the inn features 13 elegant rooms, gourmet breakfasts, and a seven-acre estate of woodlands and gardens. Recognized as one of New York’s Top 10 Inns, it’s the perfect base for exploring nearby West Point, Storm King Art Center, and the region’s natural beauty. Address: 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY 12518, United States. Phone: (845) 534-7136.

