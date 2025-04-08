Katie Schuelke teams up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Leadership Playbook' with Jack Canfield

Katie Schuelke

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. Katie joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025.



About Katie Schuelke:

With over 25 years of experience in project management and team leadership, Katie Schuelke is a best-selling author, leadership strategist, and the Founder & Chief Rebel Officer of Liberated Leader. She helps bold, purpose driven leaders break free from outdated systems, build high-performing teams, and lead with authenticity.



Katie’s background spans project management, IT integration, and business strategy, where she has led multi-million-dollar initiatives. As a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Six Sigma Greenbelt, she blends structured methods with agile approaches, strategy with intuition, and discipline with a rebellious edge.



Known for her ability to inspire and motivate, Katie is described as intuitive, insightful, and tenacious. She equips small business owners and emerging leaders with the tools to influence, inspire, and innovate, while also encouraging them to embrace personal growth as a constant journey.



A devoted wife and mother, Katie is passionate about helping others grow and lead with resilience, clarity, and authenticity.



Learn more at www.liberatedleader.me



SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Katie Schuelke as a co-author of “The Leadership Playbook”. Stay tuned for the release of this game-changing book, where Katie, alongside Jack Canfield and other visionary contributors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

