Arman Gabaee Launches Scholarship to Empower Future Real Estate Leaders

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arman Gabaee, a prominent figure in Southern California’s real estate development, has announced the launch of the Arman Gabaee Scholarship for Real Estate. This initiative aims to support aspiring undergraduate students who are committed to pursuing careers in the dynamic and impactful field of real estate. The scholarship, a $1,000 award, reflects Arman Gabaee’s dedication to fostering the next generation of industry leaders.

The Arman Gabaee Scholarship for Real Estate is designed to alleviate the financial burden of higher education, enabling students to focus on their academic pursuits and prepare for successful careers in real estate. This scholarship is open to all undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited colleges or universities who demonstrate a strong interest in real estate and a commitment to ethical and innovative practices.

“I believe in the power of education to transform lives and communities,” says Arman Gabaee. “By providing this scholarship, I hope to empower students to pursue their passions and contribute to the future of real estate. It’s an investment in the individuals who will shape our cities and build sustainable, thriving communities.”

Applicants for the Arman Gabaee Scholarship are required to submit an original essay of 500-750 words addressing the following prompt: “Discuss the evolving role of technology in modern real estate development. Analyze how technological advancements are reshaping the industry, and propose innovative strategies for integrating technology to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and community engagement in future real estate projects.”

This essay prompt reflects Arman Gabaee’s keen interest in the intersection of technology and sustainable development, a trend he believes will significantly impact the future of real estate. The selection committee will evaluate essays based on the applicant's understanding of real estate principles, innovative thinking, and commitment to ethical practices.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program, demonstrate a clear intention to pursue a real estate career, maintain a satisfactory academic record, and submit a complete application package, including the essay and supporting documents.

“The Arman Gabaee Scholarship is more than just a financial award; it's a platform for students to showcase their vision and potential,” explains Arman Gabaee. “We are looking for individuals who are not only academically strong but also passionate about making a positive impact on the world through real estate.”

The application deadline for the Arman Gabaee Scholarship for Real Estate is January 15, 2026. The scholarship winner will be announced on February 15, 2026, and notified via email.

Interested students are encouraged to submit their complete application package, including the essay and supporting documents, to apply@armangabaeescholarship.com.

Arman Gabaee's commitment to community development extends beyond his professional achievements. As a Co-Managing Partner at the Charles Company, he has played a significant role in revitalizing underserved communities in Los Angeles, particularly in the aftermath of the 1992 riots. His philanthropic efforts and dedication to family underscore his belief in the importance of giving back and supporting future generations.

The Arman Gabaee Scholarship for Real Estate represents a significant step in his ongoing efforts to nurture talent and foster innovation in the real estate industry. By providing financial assistance and recognizing academic excellence, Arman Gabaee aims to empower students to achieve their educational and professional goals.

For more information about the Arman Gabaee Scholarship for Real Estate, please visit armangabaeescholarship.com or contact apply@armangabaeescholarship.com.

About Arman Gabaee:

Arman Gabaee is a respected real estate developer with over 25 years of experience in Southern California. As Co-Managing Partner at the Charles Company, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the region's real estate landscape. His commitment to community development and philanthropy is evident in his efforts to revitalize underserved neighborhoods and support numerous charitable causes.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arman Gabaee

Organization: Arman Gabaee Scholarship

Website: https://armangabaeescholarship.com

Email: apply@armangabaeescholarship.com

