Fleet Advantage Helps Organizations With Transportation Fleets Address Threat Of Price Increases By Announcing A Strategic Tariff-Readiness Program

Program Offers Strategic Plan & Immediate Relief; Could Save Fleets Over $4 Million on a Fleet of 100 Trucks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New tariffs were announced on multiple U.S. trading partners, including Canada and Mexico. These duties follow tariff increases earlier this year on imported goods from mainland China as well as increased tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from sources worldwide. With almost half of U.S. Class 8 heavy truck sales produced in Mexico, all else equal, the proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico would influence truck imports and exports as well as manufacturing, pricing, profitability and volume. In a survey polled this week, forty-one percent of industry professionals said they believe the tariffs will go into effect this year, and only 11% believe we will not see any tariffs this year (47% unsure).

To help organizations with transportation fleets plan for any price adjustments on heavy duty trucks from OEM partners, Fleet Advantage , a leading innovator in specialty financing, fleet data analytics, fleet management services, and life cycle cost management, announced today the launch of a strategic Tariff-Readiness program, designed to provide relief and support for these organizations.

Key Highlights of Fleet Advantage’s Tariff-Readiness Program:

Protection from Tariff-Related Fees: All trucks currently scheduled for production on or before May 16, 2025 (depending on OEM), are protected from any tariff-related fees.

All trucks currently scheduled for production on or before May 16, 2025 (depending on OEM), are protected from any tariff-related fees. Optimal Ordering Period: Based on feedback from all OEMs, to avoid high-cost increases and inefficiencies, it is recommended to place orders and build between now and May 30, 2025.

Based on feedback from all OEMs, to avoid high-cost increases and inefficiencies, it is recommended to place orders and build between now and May 30, 2025. Significant Cost Savings: Fleet Advantage can help organizations save over $4 million on 100 trucks, considering the full timeline from June to July 2025.

Fleet Advantage can help organizations save over $4 million on 100 trucks, considering the full timeline from June to July 2025. Additional custom program options and savings are available through a consultative session with Fleet Advantage.

Each of the major truck OEMs have announced slightly varying schedules imposing a cascade of leveled or tiered price increases between May and July. Ordering trucks in these time periods could greatly impact the per-truck price.

In the same survey referenced above, nearly half of executives polled (47%) said they are aware of the OEM schedule of tariff-related price adjustments planned for the phased approach over the next few months. The majority (53%) believe the tariffs will be in effect for the next 1-2 years, and only 29% of respondents said they have a tariff plan in place to address price adjustments on truck costs.

This strategic initiative is part of Fleet Advantage’s broader asset management, aimed at providing comprehensive solutions to manage and optimize fleet operations for its partners. By proactively addressing the potential impact of tariffs, Fleet Advantage is committed to helping its clients navigate these uncertain and challenging times with minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.

In alignment with this initiative, Fleet Advantage also recently released a new episode of its Driving Success podcast titled “Tariffs & Truck Procurement for Large Fleets: What You Need to Know.” The episode offers valuable insights from Senior Vice President of Fleet Operations, Brian Antonellis, CTP, about how organizations with transportation fleets can proactively manage truck procurement strategies in light of the new tariff environment. It serves as an additional resource to help organizations stay informed and make data-driven decisions during this changing economic period.

“We understand the concerns of our client partners regarding the possible cost increases from these tariffs,” said Brian Holland, President and CEO of Fleet Advantage. “Our Tariff-Readiness program is designed to provide immediate relief and strategic guidance to ensure that corporate fleets remain operational with business flexibility in mind. By planning ahead, our clients can mitigate economic and financial risks and capitalize on opportunities, ensuring long-term stability and success.”

For more information about the Tariff-Readiness Program and other fleet services offered by Fleet Advantage, please visit www.FleetAdvantage.com.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage is the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks and has over $3 Billion in assets and over 30,000 units under its Life Cycle Cost Management program. This comprises a client portfolio of more than 50 of America’s top corporate fleets, including five (5) of the top 10 private fleets in the country. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing fleet asset management, financing solutions, and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Our model of TCO, clean diesel, and safety-enhanced trucks with shorter life cycles complement our customers’ ESG goals. The accomplishments of Fleet Advantage and our leadership team continue to be recognized for tremendous growth and industry leadership with numerous awards, including Top Private Independent and Most Innovative Firm by the Monitor Daily, Top Software & Tech Awards, Top Women Associates in Finance, and Green Supply Chain Awards to name a few. The company has also been named to Inc. magazine’s 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation.

