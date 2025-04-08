Paris Blockchain Week 2025 Kicks Off with BYDFi and MoonX Stealing the Spotlight

PARIS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) 2025 officially opened today at the Carrousel du Louvre, drawing global attention as Europe’s most influential gathering for blockchain and Web3 innovation. As an official sponsor, BYDFi marked its fifth anniversary with a major reveal—debuting its brand-new on-chain trading platform, MoonX , for the first time on an international stage.

With more than 10,000 attendees on site—including industry leaders, developers, and innovators—PBW’s opening day buzzed with energy. BYDFi’s booth (#44) quickly became one of the hottest spots, with a steady stream of visitors exploring the future of Web3 trading. The timing couldn’t have been more fitting: MoonX’s unveiling aligned perfectly with BYDFi’s five-year milestone, adding an extra layer of significance to the launch.





“Our fifth anniversary marks a new beginning,” said Michael, CMO of BYDFi. “MoonX isn’t just a trading platform—it’s our statement of intent for the future of Web3. We’re excited to unveil it here in Paris and connect with pioneers from around the world shaping the crypto economy.”



“Crypto Travel Challenge” Sparks Global Excitement

To celebrate its anniversary and kick off PBW with energy, BYDFi launched its “Crypto Travel Challenge”—a hybrid online-offline campaign inspired by the brand’s five-year journey. On site, attendees scanned QR codes at the booth to complete missions and claim exclusive “Crypto Voyager Backpacks” and limited-edition BYDFi merch. The prize line stretched long, as excitement spread throughout the venue.

Meanwhile, online participants joined from around the world by following BYDFi’s official X account (@BYDFi_Official), reposting the challenge, and tagging #BYDFiPBW2025 to enter giveaways. The global crypto community responded with enthusiasm.

One lucky winner from France said, “I got the Crypto Voyager backpack and tested out MoonX—this trip to Paris was more than worth it!”







The campaign brought the BYDFi community closer together and turned the booth into a vibrant hub where innovation and interaction met.

PBW 2025: A Strong Start for BYDFi

Throughout the day, BYDFi’s booth welcomed a steady stream of crypto professionals, investors, and curious newcomers. Visitors demoed MoonX, engaged in real-time conversations about the MemeCoin market, and explored the next phase of on-chain trading. Nearby, a crypto-themed coffee bar added a relaxed touch, reinforcing BYDFi’s mission to bring warmth and personality to the digital finance space.

The Paris Blockchain Week journey has only just begun. With more surprises and sessions scheduled from April 9–10, BYDFi promises even more to come.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi is one of Forbes’ Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges, serving over 1,000,000 users worldwide. The platform holds multi-national MSB licenses, is a member of Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance, and leads the industry in compliance and transparency with a 1:1 asset reserve policy and regular Proof of Reserve reports.

