Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Disruptions: The $11.3 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’t Afford to Miss

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has unveiled its latest comprehensive analysis of the global Operational Technology (OT) Security Market, providing crucial insights for industry leaders aiming to capitalize on this rapidly evolving segment. The newly released reports- ‘Market Share: Operational Technology (OT) Security, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Operational Technology (OT) Security, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - reveal a projected market valuation of $11.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.39% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic OT security landscape and make informed decisions as the market scales new heights.

The Next Growth Frontier in Operational Technology (OT) Security

As industries rapidly adopt digital transformation, OT security has become a cornerstone for protecting critical infrastructure, industrial control systems (ICS), and cyber-physical systems (CPS) from evolving cyber threats. With the increasing convergence of IT and OT, securing industrial environments against sophisticated attacks is no longer optional but a necessity. From manufacturing and energy to healthcare and transportation, businesses rely on OT security solutions to mitigate risks, ensure operational continuity, and comply with regulatory requirements. As cyber threats become more targeted and disruptive, organizations are prioritizing robust security frameworks, real-time monitoring, and proactive threat detection to safeguard their industrial ecosystems.

According to Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “The rapid evolution of cyber threats, coupled with the growing adoption of IoT, AI, and remote operations, has intensified the need for comprehensive OT security strategies. Organizations must embrace a proactive approach, integrating advanced threat detection, network segmentation, and zero-trust principles to fortify their critical infrastructure against emerging risks.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: An in-depth examination of worldwide and regional OT security adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top OT security vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in OT security solutions and why.

The Convergence of AI and OT Security: Explore how AI, machine learning, and behavioural analytics are transforming OT security by enabling real-time threat detection, predictive risk assessment, and autonomous response mechanisms; fortifying critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Acalvio, Armis, BeyondTrust, Cisco, Claroty, Darktrace, Dragos, Forescout, Fortinet, Hexagon, Honeywell, Industrial Defender, Microsoft, Mission Secure, Nozomi, OPSWAT, Ordr, OTORIO, Palo Alto Networks, Phosphorus, Radiflow, Rhebo, Tenable, TXOne Networks, Verve Industrial, and Xage Security.

Why This Matters for OT Security Vendors

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Operational Technology (OT) Security providers, these insights are pivotal for uncovering untapped market potential, refining strategic direction, and outpacing emerging competitors. As industries accelerate digital transformation and integrate IT-OT ecosystems, organizations must adopt robust OT security frameworks, real-time threat monitoring, and adaptive defence mechanisms, safeguarding critical infrastructure while enabling secure, data-driven decision-making at scale.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Operational Technology (OT) Security, 2024, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-operational-technology-ot-security-2025-2030-worldwide-4563

Market Forecast: Operational Technology (OT) Security, 2025-2030, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-ot-industrial-control-systems-ics-security-2024-worldwide-4564

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on OT Security Market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on OT Security Market

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

