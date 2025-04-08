Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size Expected to Surge USD 34.76 Bn by 2034

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market size is calculated at USD 23.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 34.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.42% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market size was valued at USD 22.55 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 33.29 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a respiratory disorder mainly caused by long-term exposure to smoke, fumes, dust, and chemicals. It causes inflammation of the airways that limits airflow into and out of the lungs. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are two types of COPD. Pulmonary function tests, imaging, and lab tests are techniques to diagnose COPD. COPD is usually treated using bronchodilators, steroids, phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors, and antibiotics.

The rising prevalence of COPD and increasing air pollution drive the market. Advancements in diagnostics and growing research and development activities lead to the early diagnosis of COPD. It also results in the development of novel drugs and drug delivery systems for the effective treatment of COPD. Numerous government organizations support the diagnosis and treatment of COPD. Moreover, technological advancements drive the latest innovations, augmenting market growth.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Trends

Rising Prevalence of COPD: COPD is the fourth leading cause of death globally. The increasing geriatric population and tobacco smoking are some of the major causes of COPD. According to a recent systemic review and meta-analysis report published in BMC Public Health, the prevalence of COPD in people over 40 years is 12.64%.

Growing Research and Development Activities: Numerous researchers identify the potential biomarkers and targets responsible for disease progression. This enables them to develop novel asthma and COPD drugs and drug delivery systems for targeted drug delivery with enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects. Advanced testing kits are also developed for the early detection of COPD.

Numerous and targets responsible for disease progression. This enables them to and drug delivery systems for targeted drug delivery with enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects. Advanced testing kits are also developed for the early detection of COPD. Demand for Personalized Treatment: Personalized medicine approaches focus on understanding an individual’s disease risk and tailoring management. The growing demand for personalized treatment expedites the development of gene and stem cell therapy . Personalized lung disease therapeutics offer a promising approach for COPD patients in the near future.

and tailoring management. The growing demand for personalized treatment expedites the development of gene and . Personalized offer a promising approach for COPD patients in the near future. Favorable Government Support: Several government organizations create awareness about the screening and early diagnosis of COPD. They also provide funding for conducting research and providing treatment.

Limitations & Challenges in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

Limited Accessibility: People from developing and underserved areas or low- and middle-income countries are more prone to developing COPD. Most COPD deaths occur in people living in these areas due to a lack of appropriate diagnostic tools and treatment regimens. They are also unaware about screening of COPD.

People from developing and underserved areas or low- and middle-income countries are more prone to developing COPD. Most COPD deaths occur in people living in these areas due to a lack of appropriate diagnostic tools and treatment regimens. They are also unaware about screening of COPD. High Cost: The treatment cost of COPD is relatively higher, limiting the affordability for people from low- and middle-income groups. It is estimated that direct national medical costs specific to COPD may increase to $60.5 billion by 2029. The maintenance therapy for COPD also poses a significant economic burden on patients.

Smart Inhalers: The Future of COPD Treatment

The advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has led to the development of smart inhalers. Smart inhalers are built with AI-enabled sensors that help record data about the time, location, and date of use. AI monitors and delivers the accurate dose to patients. Connecting smart inhalers with smartphone apps provides patients with automatic reminders for their next dose.

The device can also alert the patients if they forget to carry it with them. Some devices also indicate the appropriate usage of inhalers and the strength of breathing. Moreover, smart inhalers provide real-time data to healthcare professionals, enabling remote monitoring of patients. There are currently 7 FDA-approved smart inhalers available on the market. Apart from smart inhalers, researchers are also developing smart nebulizer devices to automate the flow and depth of each inhalation.

For instance,

In April 2024, Adherium announced U.S. FDA approval of Hailie Smartinhaler, a high-tech device that can monitor medication use and compliance. The device can be used with AstraZeneca’s Airsupra and Breztri inhalers.



Regional Analysis

Favorable Government Policies Dominated North America

North America dominated the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market in 2024. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies facilitate the latest treatment for COPD patients. State-of-the-art research and development facilities lead to the development of innovative diagnostic and treatment regimens for COPD. Favorable government policies and regulatory framework govern market growth in North America. Another major factor is the growing awareness about chronic health conditions, including COPD, favoring early diagnosis and treatment.

Countries Contributing to Market Growth

United States: The rising prevalence of COPD is a major concern among people in the U.S. According to the American Lung Association, COPD affects around 16 million people in America. Around 8% of people living in rural communities and 5% of people living in urban communities suffer from COPD.

The rising prevalence of COPD is a major concern among people in the U.S. According to the American Lung Association, COPD affects around 16 million people in America. Around 8% of people living in rural communities and 5% of people living in urban communities suffer from COPD. Canada: The Canadian government formed the “National Lung Health Framework” to prevent and manage respiratory diseases among Canadian people. The Lung Health Foundation anticipated that COPD would be a $10 billion healthcare crisis in Canada by 2030.

Growing Awareness to Promote Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population and air pollution in developing nations are the major risk factors of COPD in the region. The increasing healthcare expenditure and sedentary lifestyles contribute to market growth. Numerous government and private organizations conduct symposiums, conferences, and workshops to create awareness about COPD management. The increasing investments, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions also promote the market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of the booming market in Asia-Pacific.

China: The Chinese government is making constant efforts to increase the accessibility of early diagnosis and treatment of COPD. The government has launched key initiatives to screen people at high risk of COPD and a national program for improving the use of lung function tests.

The Chinese government is making constant efforts to increase the accessibility of early diagnosis and treatment of COPD. The government has launched key initiatives to screen people at high risk of COPD and a national program for improving the use of lung function tests. India: In October 2024, doctors from New Delhi reported a 30-40% surge in respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD owing to the rising air pollution. The region reported an air quality index of 317.

In October 2024, doctors from New Delhi reported a 30-40% surge in respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD owing to the rising air pollution. The region reported an air quality index of 317. Japan: The Japanese government launched the “Health Japan 21” initiative in 2024 to reduce the death rate from COPD. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the death rate from COPD per 100,000 people from 13.3 in 2021 to 10.0 by 2032.



Segment Outlook

Disease Insights

The chronic bronchitis segment held a dominant presence in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market in 2024. Chronic bronchitis refers to the inflammation of the bronchial tubes. The rising prevalence and severity of chronic bronchitis boost the segment’s growth. Chronic bronchitis affects around 27% to 35% of all COPD patients. It results in a frequent cough with mucus. The major reason for chronic bronchitis is smoking. Globally, around four adults smoke tobacco. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux and the growing geriatric population fuel the segment’s growth.

Treatment Insights

The drugs segment held the largest share of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market in 2024. Drugs for treating COPD include short- and long-acting bronchodilators, steroids, phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors, theophylline, mucolytics, and antibiotics. These respiratory drugs mainly act by suppressing the symptoms of COPD rather than treating the root cause of the disease. Hence, growing research and development activities and technological advancements favor the development of novel drugs. The growing awareness of combination therapy augments the segment’s growth. Combination drugs improve the patient’s condition by reducing bronchoconstriction through more than one mechanism. The increasing demand for generic alternatives provides a cost-effective option for patients with COPD.

The oxygen therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market during the forecast period. COPD patients need supplemental oxygen as there isn’t enough oxygen in the blood, and they have difficulty breathing. The increasing COPD exacerbations necessitate the use of oxygen therapy. COPD patients require an oxygen saturation range of 88-92%. The availability of portable devices favors the segment’s growth. Portable devices are especially beneficial for the geriatric population, eliminating the need to visit any healthcare setting. Numerous clinical trial study oxygen therapy in COPD patients. There are 42 recruiting and active, not recruiting clinical trials registered on clinicaltrials.gov website studying oxygen therapy in COPD patients, as of March 2025.

End-User Insights

The hospitals & clinics segment led the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market in 2024. The segmental growth is attributed to the presence of skilled professionals, favorable infrastructure, and suitable capital investment. This leads to the increased adoption of advanced equipment for monitoring and treating COPD. The increasing incidences of acute exacerbations of COPD also foster the segment’s growth. The availability of favorable reimbursement policies, both government and private, potentiates the number of hospitalizations. Some hospitals and clinics are also part of clinical trials assessing the potential of novel drugs and devices on COPD patients. This enables patients to be a part of the trial and benefit from the novel products before market approval.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

In April 2025 , TidalSense, a respiratory diagnostic technology company, announced the launch of N-Tidal Diagnose, an AI tool for diagnosing COPD. The AI tool could automatically interpret the CO2 waveform output from a patient’s normal breathing pattern and accurately diagnose COPD within 5 minutes. The device is set to roll out across the NHS from 14 th April 2025.

, TidalSense, a respiratory diagnostic technology company, announced the launch of N-Tidal Diagnose, an AI tool for diagnosing COPD. The AI tool could automatically interpret the CO2 waveform output from a patient’s normal breathing pattern and accurately diagnose COPD within 5 minutes. The device is set to roll out across the NHS from 14 April 2025. In May 2024, Verona Pharma announced the launch of ensifentrine in the third quarter of 2024. Ensifentrine is a first-in-class phosphodiesterase 3/4 inhibitor for reducing the exacerbations of COPD. The drug received U.S. FDA approval after two positive results from its Phase 3 clinical trials (ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2).

Segments Covered in the Report

By Disease

Chronic Bronchitis

Emphysema

By Treatment

Drugs Bronchodilator Monotherapy Short-acting Beta2 Agonists (SABAs) Long-acting Beta2 Agonists (LABAs) Anti-inflammatory Drugs Oral & Inhaled Corticosteroids Anti-leukotrienes

Oxygen Therapy

Surgery Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS) Lung Transplant Bullectomy Others







By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others





By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait







