Rising Industrial Demand Powers Growth of Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Rising demand for water treatment solutions in industrial sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, petrochemicals, and food & beverages.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling water treatment chemicals market size is expected to grow from 23.1 billion by the end of 2024 to 39.7 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. The global market for cooling water treatment chemicals is witnessing strong growth as industrial sectors increasingly invest in water treatment solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Industries such as power generation, oil & gas, petrochemicals, and food & beverages are leading this demand, driven by the need to prevent corrosion, scaling, and microbial buildup in cooling systems.

Recent data from the Water Quality Association shows that global demand for water treatment chemicals reached $40 billion in 2023. This surge is largely fueled by the growing focus on cost-effective and environmentally sustainable water management practices.

A report from the American Chemistry Council highlights how power plants using advanced water treatment chemicals were able to reduce operational costs by up to 25%. These findings underline the effectiveness of cooling water treatments in promoting long-term savings and boosting system reliability.

The Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market.

Power and Oil & Gas Sectors Fueling Growth

The power generation industry is a major contributor to market expansion. As electricity demand rises—especially in developing countries—the need for efficient cooling systems becomes critical. The International Energy Agency estimates that global electricity demand will grow by more than 5% each year through 2025.

This has led to increased adoption of cooling water treatment chemicals. For instance, American Electric Power reported a 10% reduction in chemical costs in February 2024 by adopting more advanced treatment methods.

The oil and gas sector is also playing a vital role. Refineries and petrochemical plants often operate under harsh conditions that accelerate equipment wear. Cooling systems in these facilities benefit from specialized chemicals like biocides, corrosion inhibitors, and scale inhibitors. According to the Petroleum Equipment Suppliers Association, the industry is expected to invest $1.7 trillion by 2025, with a portion going toward improving operational efficiency through better water treatment.

Challenges in Custom Chemical Formulation

Despite strong demand, the market faces hurdles due to the complexity of developing customized chemical solutions. Each industrial cooling system has unique requirements depending on water quality and operational conditions, making one-size-fits-all solutions ineffective.

Developing specialized formulations that meet performance and environmental standards requires significant investment in research and development. Companies must also keep pace with changing water conditions and evolving regulations, which can slow adoption in some regions, particularly developing markets where resources may be limited.

Market Segments: Scale Inhibitors Lead, Biocides on the Rise

Among various types of cooling water treatment chemicals, scale inhibitors currently hold the largest market share. These chemicals play a crucial role in preventing mineral buildup, which can cut equipment efficiency in half. Their widespread use in industries like power generation and petrochemicals reflects their importance in keeping systems running smoothly and reducing maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, biocides are expected to be the fastest-growing segment through 2029. These chemicals combat microbial growth—such as bacteria and algae—that can damage cooling systems. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the global biocide market is projected to grow at 5.2% annually between 2024 and 2029. Stricter regulations and a push for cleaner industrial practices are driving this trend, particularly in sectors like food and beverage and pharmaceuticals.

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The cooling water treatment chemicals market is having high competition, with several key players vying for market share. Leading companies such as BASF, Kemira, SUEZ, Lanxess, and Dow Chemical provide a wide array of solutions for scale inhibition, corrosion prevention, and microbial control. These companies focus on product innovation, sustainability, and expanding into emerging markets to strengthen their positions in the market.

In May 2023, SUEZ introduced its new "GreenChem" line of eco-friendly water treatment chemicals, aimed at reducing environmental impact and aligning with the global shift toward sustainability. Strategic initiatives, including partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, are frequently used by these companies to diversify their product offerings and increase their regional presence. These moves further intensify competition in the industry as companies seek to capture a larger share of the growing market.

Some of the key companies in the global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market include:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Kemira

Solvay

LANXESS

Ecolab

ICL Group

Veolia North America

SNF Group

Afton Chemical Corporation

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Latest Industry Updates

In March 2023, Kemira announced the early expansion of its water treatment chemical production facility in Finland to meet the increasing demand for high-performance cooling solutions in the petrochemical and energy sectors.

In January 2024, Dow Chemical entered a strategic partnership with WaterTech to jointly develop advanced, sustainable water treatment chemicals. This collaboration aims to optimize cooling systems in industrial applications by reducing energy consumption and minimizing environmental impact.

In August 2023, BASF invested $20 million in research and development to create innovative cooling water treatment chemicals. The focus of this investment is on developing sustainable solutions to enhance operational efficiency across industries such as steel, mining, and petrochemicals.

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Scale Inhibitors

Corrosion Inhibitors

Biocide

Other Types

By End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Power

Steel, Mining, & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Textile

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

The report encompasses Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals industry

