Bectran Advances Risk Analysis with IRS Based Tax ID Verification System

CHICAGO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in credit, collections and accounts receivable management technology, today announced a powerful new integration with Cobalt for IRS database verification. This partnership allows businesses to validate Federal Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) directly within the Bectran platform – increasing speed, risk accuracy and fraud prevention in the credit approval and account review process.

“Traditionally, verifying a Tax ID required manual lookups, or waiting on third-party systems that didn’t always return real-time data” said Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran. “This new integration delivers instant, reliable verification at the source - directly from the IRS - helping our customers evaluate business risk with greater consistency and confidence.”

Advanced Tax ID Verification and Automated Precision

TIN and EIN verification is a common requirement in credit applications, but until now the process has often relied on manual checks that can’t confirm accuracy or authenticity. Credit managers frequently encounter risk and inconsistency in credit decisions, but with Bectran and Cobalt’s newest integration, users can leverage a secure and instant verification of tax ID data against official U.S. government records.

Risk Evaluation and Faster Credit Reviews

With this integration, credit managers gain access to comprehensive TIN reporting directly through Bectran's platform. Each report outlines the specific IRS reason and code with clear explanations, helping managers quickly verify results without leaving their workflow. The system performs exact-match validation, comparing the provided TIN/FEIN and legal business name against IRS records. This approach ensures maximum security and accuracy, as attestation only succeeds when both elements perfectly match the official documentation. Verified TIN data feeds directly into the Bectran risk scoring engine, reducing time-to-decision and removing uncertainty from the approval process.

To further enhance fraud protection, Bectran flags discrepancies between submitted tax information and official records, triggering real-time fraud alerts - all within the same platform.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

