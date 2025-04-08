CBL International Limited 2024年全年业绩发布会

吉隆坡, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited（纳斯达克代码：BANL）将于2025年4月16日（周三）提交2024年全年业绩报告，并于2025年4月17日（周四）香港时间上午10时（美东时间4月16日晚10时）举行在线业绩研讨会。管理层将解读业务战略及最新发展。

出席公司管理层：

谢威廉博士- 主席兼行政总裁

冯志钧先生- 助理首席财务总监

赵慧女士- 投资者关系和公共关系总监

报名链接：

英文：https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/99dbfk3g

中文：https://webcast.roadshowchina.cn/K1E3N2VMdGJ6RXNRSk5pSGltNzJLZz09

关于万利集团

万利集团以CBL International Limited（纳斯达克：BANL）在纳斯达克股票市场上市；亚太领先船舶燃油供应商，覆盖全球60+港口，积极推动可持续燃料，并已取得ISCC EU和ISCC Plus认证。详情见官网：https://www.banle-intl.com。



传媒垂询

如需更多信息，请联系：

CBL International Limited

电邮：investors@banle-intl.com

纵横财经公关顾问有限公司

郑松雪 电话：(852) 2864 4834

欧阳蔚雯 电话：(852) 2114 4913

电邮： sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.