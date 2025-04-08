Global EV Test Equipment Market Surges Amid Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption and Sustainability Push

Emergen Research Logo

The major EV Test Equipment Market growth factors are advancements in electric vehicle systems and the global surge in electric vehicle sales.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global EV Test Equipment Market size is expected to grow from 101.5 million by the end of 2024 to 841.9 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Equipment market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and the growing need for clean, sustainable transportation solutions. With electric vehicle sales rising significantly worldwide, demand for reliable and efficient testing tools is increasing at a rapid pace.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales reached 13.7 million units in 2023—an impressive 33% jump from 2022. This growth is largely fueled by supportive government policies, including incentives and zero-emission targets in regions such as California, India, China, and Germany. These developments are pushing investments in EV production and infrastructure, while also highlighting the need for robust testing equipment to ensure the safety and performance of electric vehicles and their components.

EV test equipment is essential in evaluating battery efficiency, charging systems, powertrains, and overall vehicle reliability. With the EV landscape evolving to include advanced battery management systems, autonomous features, and fast-charging technologies, the complexity of vehicle systems continues to grow. This has created a need for sophisticated test solutions capable of meeting higher standards and handling wider performance metrics.

"As electric vehicles become more advanced, testing them becomes more critical," said a market research analyst. "Manufacturers now rely on specialized equipment to ensure each component meets regulatory, performance, and safety expectations before vehicles hit the road."

One of the main drivers behind the market's expansion is the increased adoption of electric vehicles. For example, Hyundai has announced a goal of selling 1.9 million battery electric vehicles annually by 2030, aiming for a 7% share in the global market and planning to stop selling internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in Europe by 2035. These developments underscore the need for thorough testing to keep up with the growing and diverse EV ecosystem.

However, the market also faces challenges—most notably the high cost of advanced testing equipment. These systems, essential for evaluating cutting-edge technologies like next-gen batteries and autonomous driving systems, come with high initial investments and ongoing maintenance expenses. Smaller manufacturers and startups, especially in developing markets, may struggle to access such equipment, potentially slowing the adoption of proper testing infrastructure.

“Affordability is a key concern, particularly for emerging EV players," noted the analyst. "Keeping up with technological advancements while managing costs is a fine balance, and not all companies can sustain it."

From a market segmentation perspective, the passenger car segment currently leads in terms of market share. This is due to the dominance of passenger EVs globally, which has led to a steady demand for testing solutions to ensure compliance and safety. Testing systems are used to assess batteries, charging components, and powertrains—areas that are especially crucial for passenger cars given their widespread consumer usage.

The EV Test Equipment Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global EV Test Equipment market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global EV Test Equipment market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the EV Test Equipment market.

EV Test Equipment Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Market competition in the EV Test Equipment industry is characterized by the presence of global and regional players such as TUV Rheinland, Durr Group, Chroma Ate, AVL, and others. The global EV Test Equipment market is relatively fragmented, with a high level of competition. The competitive outlook for the EV Test Equipment market is highly dynamic, with several key players focusing on innovation, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Leading companies are investing heavily in research and development to offer cutting-edge testing solutions for electric vehicle components such as batteries, charging systems, and powertrains. As the EV industry grows, players are expanding their product portfolios to cater to different segments, including passenger and commercial vehicles. Competition is intensified by the increasing number of market entrants and the rapid evolution of EV technology, which is pushing continuous advancements in testing equipment.

In August 2024, UL Solutions inaugurated its North America Advanced Battery Laboratory in Auburn Hills, Michigan. This facility will focus on testing batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles alongside industrial applications.

Some of the key companies in the global EV Test Equipment market include:

TUV RHEINLAND

DURR GROUP

CHROMA ATE

AVL

HORIBA LTD.

KUKA AG

FEV GROUP GMBH

BURKE PORTER GROUP

BLUM-NOVOTEST GMBH

INTERTEK

ARBIN INSTRUMENTS

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

EV Test Equipment Latest Industry Updates

In June 2024, SAE International announced the appointment of Pearson VUE division, a worldwide frontrunner in computer-based testing for critical certification and licensure exams, to launch its new Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Technician Certification. This collaboration seeks to mitigate the shortage of skilled EV technicians, bolstering the expanding EV infrastructure in the United States and globally.

In February 2024, Ford inaugurated its electric vehicle powertrain test laboratory in Essex, United Kingdom, with a significant investment of USD 31.2 million aims to spearhead innovations in testing electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains. The inaugural tests at the newly established Propulsion Development Laboratory focused on components for the E-Transit Courier, E-Transit Custom, and Ford Puma Gen-E.

EV Test Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle& Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

AC/DC EVSE ATS

Battery Test Equipment

Motor Test Equipment

Engine Dynamometer

Chassis Dynamometer

Transmission Dynamometer

Fuel Injection Pump Tester

Inverter Test

On-Board Charger ATS

EV Propulsion test System

EV Axle Test

Ev Drivetrain Test

EV Component

EV Charging

Powertrain

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global EV Test Equipment Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global EV Test Equipment market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the EV Test Equipment market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the EV Test Equipment Market Report:

The report encompasses EV Test Equipment market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the EV Test Equipment industry

