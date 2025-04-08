Global Construction Composites Market Grows Amid Sustainability Push and Infrastructure Boom

Emergen Research Logo

The growing emphasis on environmental compliance and sustainability is one of the key factors propelling the market for construction composites.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Construction Composites Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 22.9 billion in 2024 to USD 38.0 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.80%. The global market for construction composites is gaining momentum, driven by growing environmental awareness and the rapid expansion of infrastructure development worldwide. Governments and industries are turning to construction composites for their durability, strength, and lower environmental impact compared to traditional materials.

With increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions, especially in sectors like construction, regulatory bodies are tightening environmental rules. In the European Union, the construction industry accounts for 36% of CO₂ emissions and 40% of energy consumption, according to the European Commission. The EU’s Green Deal, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, is pushing for the use of sustainable materials. Composites—known for being lightweight, strong, and sometimes recyclable—are being adopted more widely to meet these goals. Similarly, in the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supports the use of sustainable building materials through various programs.

Another major growth factor is the significant investment in infrastructure. Countries like China and India are building roads, bridges, and railways to keep up with rapid urbanization. India’s Smart Cities Mission and Bharatmala Pariyojana are prime examples, with the 2023–2024 Union Budget allocating around $125 billion to infrastructure—33% more than the previous year. In these large-scale projects, construction composites are favored for their corrosion resistance, long lifespan, and lower maintenance needs.

Despite these advantages, a lack of standardized regulations for composites in construction remains a challenge. Many builders hesitate to use composites because current codes, like those from the International Code Council (ICC) and American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), have not fully integrated composite materials. The U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is working on updated guidelines, but progress has been slow.

Market Growth from Rehabilitation Projects

There is also rising demand for restoring aging concrete structures, where composites play a key role. These materials are being used to replace or repair damaged parts like roof panels, bridge systems, and walls. Composite resins and fibers are known for their weather resistance, waterproof properties, and durability—making them ideal for rehabilitation projects. This trend is expected to boost demand further, as cities and governments invest in maintaining older infrastructure in a more sustainable way.

Cost Still a Concern

However, the market does face some restraints. Composites like carbon fiber and glass fiber are significantly more expensive than traditional materials such as steel and wood. On top of that, manufacturing and installing these materials require specialized machinery and a skilled workforce, which increases overall project costs. This cost barrier could limit wider adoption, especially in regions with budget constraints.

Product Trends: Polyester Resin in Focus

Among the various product types, polyester resin currently holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Its use is especially prominent in flat roofing and concrete pond lining due to its strength and water resistance. In these applications, polyester resin is used with chopped strand matting to create reinforced, leak-resistant layers. As demand for such durable and easy-to-maintain construction solutions grows, the use of polyester resin is projected to rise.

Construction Composites Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global construction composites market is led by prominent players such as Strongwell Corporation (US), Exel Composites (Finland), Trex Company Inc. (US), UPM Biocomposites (Finland), and Bedford Reinforced Plastics (US). These key players face strong competition from both regional and international firms with well-established distribution networks, regulatory expertise, and long-standing supplier relationships. To stay ahead in the market, leading companies are focusing on research and development to enhance the quality, durability, and sustainability of their products.

Strategic partnerships and geographic expansion are fueling innovation, while advanced manufacturing technologies address the increasing demand across the construction sector. Regional manufacturers also play a significant role, leveraging cost-effective production capabilities to remain competitive.

In November 2022, Aegion Energy Services ("AES"), with its headquarters located in Rancho Dominquez, California, has been acquired by American Industrial Partners ("AIP") and the Brock Group ("Brock").

Some of the key companies in the global Construction Composites market include:

Strongwell Corporation (US)

Exel Composites (Finland)

Trex Company Inc. (US)

UPM Biocomposites (Finland)

Bedford Reinforced Plastics (US)

Construction Composites Latest Industry Updates

In October 2022, Phase two of Capital Region Water's extensive restoration of Riverfront Park's Front Street Sewer Interceptor has begun. About 2.7 miles of sewer interceptor between Seneca Street and the I-83 bridge in Harrisburg will be restored as part of the $17 million project.

In June 2022, WearDeck, a Florida, USA-based maker of composite decking and structural lumber, was purchased by Owens Corning. This action improved the company's standing in the market for composite building materials.

Construction Composites Market Segmentation Analysis

By Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Glass fiber

Natural fiber

By Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Industrial

Commercial

Housing

Civil

Regional Bifurcation of the Construction Composites Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Construction Composites Market

Competitive analysis of the Construction Composites market

Regional analysis of Global Construction Composites market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Construction Composites market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Construction Composites production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Construction Composites market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Construction Composites market

Global Construction Composites market forecast (2024-2033)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

