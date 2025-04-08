Pace Center for Girls Announces Leadership Transition

Jacksonville, FL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 15 years of dedicated service to Pace Center for Girls, Mary Marx has announced her retirement as CEO. Under her leadership, Pace has expanded its impact across Florida and beyond, empowering thousands of girls to reach their full potential.

“Mary’s leadership has guided Pace through important chapters of growth and change,” said Marva Johnson, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Her influence will be felt in the lives of the girls and young women we serve for years to come.”

To ensure a smooth and stable transition, the Board of Trustees has appointed Yessica Cancel, a seasoned nonprofit leader and former executive at Pace, as Interim CEO. Yessica brings a deep understanding of Pace’s mission, culture, and community partnerships, and will help guide the organization as it embarks on its next chapter.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Yessica back to the Pace family,” said Johnson. “Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on our momentum and chart a course for the future.”

The Board has initiated a national search for the organization’s next permanent CEO.

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

Attachment

Kendall Newton Pace Center for Girls 904‑439‑3998 kendall.newton@pacecenter.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.