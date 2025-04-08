Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has been ranked in Chambers and Partner’s New York Chambers Spotlight 2025 Guide and recognized as a leader in the employment litigation industry.

Faruqi’s Employment Practice Group stood out for its exceptional work representing employees, independent contractor, and other workers across the country who have been denied proper compensation or otherwise mistreated by their employers.

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chambers Spotlight recognized the firm’s expertise in class action wage and hour cases, including claims for minimum wage, overtime, unpaid wages, and late payment of wages, as well as single-plaintiff litigation involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and whistleblower claims.

The Chambers Spotlight rankings are awarded to select firms in the state. These ranked firms are recognized for their strengths in key practice areas vital to New York’s businesses, residents, and workers.

Department Chair, Innessa M. Huot, expressed the firm's gratitude: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners in their Spotlight Ranking for New York. This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to providing top-tier legal services to ensure that workers are paid what they are owed and are otherwise treated fairly at work.”

This recognition underscores Faruqi’s position as a key player in New York’s legal landscape, offering clients access to high-quality legal representation that combines big-city expertise with local specialized support.

The city’s diversified business community is reflected in the New York Chambers Spotlight 2025 Guide, with 204 leading firms ranked across 24 distinct practice areas.

To learn more about Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP’s ranking, please visit www.FaruqiLaw.com.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19762a13-3874-4812-9266-1c6ec4f9fb05

