Atsign's NoPorts Delivers MQTT Security Through Invisibility, Eliminating Open Port Vulnerabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, the developer of the innovative NoPorts technology, announces NoPorts now makes MQTT broker, gateways, and subscriber devices secure through invisibility by completely eliminating network attack surfaces. Using NoPorts to create an "invisible" MQTT infrastructure virtually eliminates external threats improving overall IoT security.

MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport), while efficient for IoT messaging, traditionally relies on open ports, creating inherent security risks. Atsign's NoPorts technology addresses this by establishing secure, peer-to-peer connections without requiring any open inbound ports on any devices. Without open ports, there is nothing for bad actors to find when they scan for vulnerabilities. This "invisibility" provides enhanced protection against unauthorized access and data breaches.

"The reliance on open ports in traditional MQTT deployments presents a security challenge," stated Colin Constable, CTO at Atsign. "NoPorts addresses this by removing the need for these ports, rendering the MQTT infrastructure effectively invisible to external scans. This ensures that brokers and subscribers are better protected from external threats, providing a more robust defense against unauthorized access and data breaches."

Additional Advantages of Using NoPorts for Invisible MQTT

Along with making MQTT more secure, NoPorts offers IoT installations several additional advantages:

Streamlines IoT deployments by reducing the complexities of port forwarding and firewall configurations. Enhanced Security with Zero Trust Architecture: Aligns with zero trust security principles, ensuring all connections between broker, gateways, and subscriber devices are authenticated and authorized, regardless of network location.

How NoPorts Creates Invisible MQTT

Atsign's NoPorts technology establishes direct, secure connections between MQTT clients and brokers using the Zero Trust architecture of the atPlatform. This eliminates the need for open ports, making the communication less visible to external scanners and attackers. Furthermore, all data transmitted through the NoPorts connection is automatically end-to-end encrypted, ensuring data confidentiality.

As shown in demonstrations, Atsign's NoPorts technology allows MQTT communications to occur across disparate networks, even when devices are behind restrictive firewalls or NATs. This capability is useful for IoT deployments in challenging network environments.

"Atsign's NoPorts provides a valuable solution for creating invisible MQTT deployments, enhancing overall security," said Gareth Owen, CRO at Atsign. "By combining the efficiency of MQTT with the robust security of NoPorts, we offer a solution that addresses the critical security considerations facing IoT today."

Atsign is dedicated to providing solutions that enhance security and simplify connectivity for people, entities, and things, including IoT and Ai. NoPorts compatibility with MQTT is a significant advancement in securing IoT communications.

About NoPorts

NoPorts eliminates network & security vulnerabilities by securing connections between people, entities, and things making them invisible to would-be attackers by eliminating attack network surfaces. Built on Atsign's atPlatform, NoPorts provides a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and no reliance on cumbersome security layers, enabling seamless and secure communication across virtually any environment. Organizations gain scalability, operational efficiency, and stronger security—all while reducing costs and complexity. For more information, visit NoPorts.com.

About Atsign

At Atsign, we believe that people, entities, and things—including AI—should connect securely and directly, while always being invisible to bad actors. By eliminating the need for open ports and centralized servers, the atPlatform empowers developers and organizations to build applications with "invisible" security built in, placing data and device control back into the hands of their owners. Atsign is the creator of the atPlatform, the most robust infrastructure available for "invisible networking" and secure, private, peer-to-peer connectivity. Learn more at Atsign.com.

