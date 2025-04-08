Tealium achieves MCP integration to fuel agentic AI initiatives

Users can now access real-time, consented data for AI and autonomous agents via integration with Tealium Moments API and MCP server

San Diego, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the leading intelligent real-time data streaming platform, today announced its seamless integration capability via the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to its Moments API to send consented, real-time data directly to AI models and autonomous agents.

This milestone empowers users to accelerate AI initiatives and engage customers with intelligent, real-time experiences in the moments that matter.

“Integrating Tealium via MCP is a game-changer for AI applications,” said Mike Anderson, Founder and CTO of Tealium. “Our platform is founded upon flexible and intelligent data streaming. With this integration, businesses can unleash their data’s full potential to power more efficient and targeted AI models. This also ensures companies are providing the most relevant and contextualized experiences to their customers, while adhering to the highest standards of data privacy and integrity.”

MCP is an industry-standard framework that boosts AI comprehension by seamlessly blending real-time data and user context. This capability combined with Tealium’s sub-second response times allow for more proactive engagements across every customer touchpoint.

By leveraging the Tealium Moments API via MCP protocol, users will experience the following benefits:

Real-Time Data Access: Enables AI platforms and autonomous agents to utilize the most current, accurate, and consented data for intelligent decision-making and hyper-personalized experiences.

Accelerate Time-to-Value: Connects effortlessly through the Tealium Moments API, reducing AI implementation complexity and accelerating time-to-value with sub-second response times.

Data Privacy and Compliance: Ensures data is sourced and utilized in a consented, privacy-first manner to adhere to the world’s most stringent data privacy regulations.

“This latest development underscores Tealium’s commitment to advancing how organizations can get closer to their customers through their AI initiatives, while prioritizing data privacy and compliance,” said Michael Kravec, Chief Strategy Officer at BlueYeti, a Tealium technology partner. “They have made a commitment to creating total interoperability with AI systems to ensure customers can easily build solutions with Tealium and AI. We value the partnership and look forward to continued innovation from Tealium.”

Learn more about Tealium AIStream™ and the company’s full breadth of AI enablement capabilities.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium’s data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

