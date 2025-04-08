Pliops Wins ‘Data Center Innovation of the Year’ Award in 6th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Company’s XDP LightningAI Solution Recognized for Enabling Sustainable, High-Efficiency AI Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops , a leader in storage and accelerator solutions, today announced that its XDP LightningAI solution has been selected as winner of the ‘Data Center Innovation of the Year’ award in the 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, this year’s award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

Pliops’ recognition in this year’s Data Breakthrough Awards underscores its commitment to addressing some of the most pressing challenges in AI infrastructure. Focused on LLM inferencing, a crucial and rapidly evolving area within the GenAI world that demands significant efficiency improvements, Pliops is setting a new standard for scalable and sustainable AI innovation.

Pliops XDP LightningAI, a revolutionary accelerated KV distributed smart node, introduces a new petabyte tier of memory below high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for GPU compute applications. It utilizes cost-effective, disaggregated smart storage to retain computed KV caches, allowing them to be retrieved if discarded from HBM. When serving a pre-processed context, the saved KV caches are efficiently loaded from storage, allowing vLLM to generate new content significantly faster.

“Pliops’ XDP LightningAI stands as a game-changer for AI-driven enterprises, addressing infrastructure challenges with cutting-edge technology and delivering cost savings,” noted Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “The lack of power budgets in data centers is a huge concern for organizations. As AI operations are scaled, added GPU compute tiers escalate power and cooling demands as well as cost. Pliops is setting a new standard for scalable and sustainable AI innovation by delivering the next memory tier for generative AI infrastructures – and paving the way for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective AI innovation. Congratulations on winning Data Center Innovation of the Year.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage, and many more.

“We’d like to thank Data Breakthrough for this accolade,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO. “We’re proud to say that forward-thinking CIOs are already leveraging our XDP LightningAI to stay ahead of industry trends and enhance their GenAI development capabilities. Because our technology is highly versatile and effective and supports all advancements in LLMs, we will continue to enhance our solutions to address persistent fundamental bottlenecks in memory bandwidth and I/O, and remain a critical enabler for high-performance AI inference.”

About Pliops

A winner of the FMS 2024 most innovative AI solution, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and managed. Pliops overcomes I/O inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry AI applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops has been recognized multiple times as one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

