Plarium Announces Second Annual Community Weeks Event In RAID: Shadow Legends

All Players Can Receive a Free Legendary Champion Via New Reward Calendar Feature

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, announced its globally acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) RAID: Shadow Legends is hosting its second Community Weeks event dedicated to celebrating the game’s fans. Beginning today through May 9th, players will enjoy many free gifts as well as exciting in-game and community experiences.

Headlining the event, Plarium is offering all players a brand-new Legendary Champion, Iudex Artor , who can be obtained for free via the Reward Calendar event. Every day for 25 days, players can log in to receive a special greeting and reward that can include Fragments to obtain Iudex Artor as well as various resources, boosts, and activation keys for different game modes. Players can also vote to determine which one of four powerful Relics will be the final main reward of the Reward Calendar.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our amazing RAID community for six unforgettable years of support,” said Schraga Mor, CEO of Plarium. “Your passion and endless enthusiasm has played a huge role in making RAID what it is today, and will continue to play a huge role in what it will become. Community Weeks is our way of saying thank you, and we can’t wait to continue delivering incredible experiences in the years to come."

Community Weeks will wrap up with a fun event taking place on the official RAID: Shadow Legends YouTube channel on May 8th. Four of RAID’s beloved Content Creators will unite together, answering questions to help all players win in-game prizes.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on the App Store , Google Play , Galaxy Store and Aptoide . It is also available on PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium ( www.plarium.com ) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.

