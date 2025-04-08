IBCAP Announces $25 Million Lawsuit Against Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV

Complaint targets popular illegal streaming service that is infringing IBCAP member rights

DENVER, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced the filing of a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against the operators of the illegal streaming service known as Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV. The service, also available through several resellers under white-label brands, is accused of directly infringing on IBCAP member copyrights by illegally transmitting copyrighted television programs aired on 22 different channels.

The complaint alleges that despite receiving approximately 100 notices of infringement from IBCAP since February 2021, Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV continued to illegally stream protected content. During the first quarter of 2025, the service accounted for almost 30% of all unauthorized streams detected on set-top box and IPTV services monitored by the IBCAP lab.

The complaint seeks statutory damages of up to $150,000 for the willful infringement of 171 registered works, amounting to a potential total of more than $25 million. In addition, the complaint seeks profits attributable to the infringement of potentially thousands of unregistered works, an injunction prohibiting the service and associated parties from operating or supporting infringement, an order requiring the transfer of domain names used by the service and the recovery of reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

The complaint also requests discovery on a number of entities that will likely lead to the identification of the currently unnamed defendants, a legal tactic successfully used in past cases to identify the operators behind pirate services.

“This lawsuit is the latest example of our lab’s ability to identify the pirate services that are significantly infringing our members’ content and stack-rank such services in order to target and remove the worst infringers,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Lemo TV and Kemo IPTV currently account for more than a quarter of the unauthorized streams on STBs and IPTV services monitored by our lab. This level of theft is unacceptable for our members, and we will put a swift stop to it—just as we have successfully done with numerous other pirate services through court-ordered injunctions.”

The lawsuit was coordinated by IBCAP and filed by IBCAP member DISH Network. All evidence for the case was obtained and provided by the IBCAP lab. A copy of the complaint can be found here.

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters, and distributors representing more than 210 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, with a state-of-the-art anti-piracy lab that utilizes technology provided by Nagra, the organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies that participate in the illegal streaming of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

