BOS RFID Division Secures $375,000 Order for New Product Line

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies, announced today that its RFID division has received a significant new order for an automatic sorting machine. The order, amounting to $375,000, is for the Israeli branches of a global fashion retailer and is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Eyal Cohen, CEO of BOS, stated, “We are pleased to secure yet another new order win, this time for our RFID division, continuing the strong sales momentum that has given BOS an exciting sales start in 2025.”

Uzi Parizat, RFID division, VP sales and marketing, stated, “This notable order from a global fashion retailer demonstrates our RFID division's expanded offerings, which now include off-the-shelf automatic sorting and packing machines for logistics centers. These automatic sorting machines allow BOS’ customers to efficiently process branch orders from their main logistic center, significantly enhancing shipment accuracy, increasing volume capacities, and reducing reliance on workforce resources. I believe this new line of off-the-shelf automatic packing and sorting machines will be a vital growth engine for our RFID division.”

Eyal Cohen added, “In parallel, our Intelligent Robotics division is developing custom-made robotics systems, creating a strong synergy between our divisions and strengthening BOS’ position in the Israeli market of supply chain technologies.”

About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit boscom.com

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925

eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

