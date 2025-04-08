Jessup University Hosts National Day of Prayer Event Featuring Renowned Speaker Francis Chan

An Invitation to Inspire, Connect, and Pray Together as One Community

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University invites the community to join together in prayer and reflection during the National Day of Prayer event on May 1, 2025, at 8:00 AM. This year’s event will take place on the university’s Rocklin campus and feature a keynote address by Francis Chan , a globally recognized pastor and New York Times bestselling author, in a rare local appearance. This gathering offers a unique opportunity for spiritual inspiration, community connection, and meaningful engagement with others through prayer. Jessup University’s gathering is part of a nationwide tradition of more than 70,000 events and will serve as a special opportunity for the community to reflect, connect, and be inspired.

“We live in a time of deep division, and now more than ever, our community needs a moment to come together in prayer,” said Dr. John Jackson, President of Jessup University. “We’re honored to welcome Francis Chan to our campus. His message of faith and unity speaks directly to the challenges we face today. We invite everyone, regardless of background or belief, to join us in this sacred moment of reflection.”

Francis Chan, known for his bestselling book Crazy Love , which has sold over 5 million copies worldwide, has inspired countless believers with his passionate teachings and unwavering commitment to Christian faith. His appearance at Jessup University marks a unique opportunity for the local community to hear from one of the most influential voices in modern Christianity.

Jessup’s National Day of Prayer is expected to draw more than 400 attendees, including local dignitaries such as Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore, who will emcee the event, and Ted Gaines, Chairman of the Board of Equalization’s First District. Bishop Parnell Lovelace, Jr., Jessup’s Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity, will also be participating.

“Having Francis Chan at Jessup for this National Day of Prayer is an incredible blessing,” said Jim Jessup, Director of Church Relations for Jessup University. “His passion for living out the Gospel and inspiring others to deepen their faith makes him a truly impactful voice for this occasion. We encourage everyone to come and experience the power of prayer, unity, and spiritual renewal, as we come together to seek God’s guidance and strength for our community and nation.”

Jessup University, ranked among the top Christian universities in the West by U.S. News & World Report, continues to fulfill its mission to foster unity and hope across Northern California. Through partnerships with over 100 churches and unwavering dedication to community engagement, the university remains a guiding light for faith-based leadership.

Event Details:

Date: May 1, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM

Location: Jessup University, Rocklin, CA

Admission: Open to the public, $10 per person which includes a full breakfast

About Jessup University

Jessup University, with three campus locations in Rocklin , San Jose , and Portland, Oregon , is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

Press Contact:

Kevin Cancilla

Jessup Marketing

916-672-3231

kcancilla@jessup.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.