Orion180 Launches FLEX Home Insurance In Florida

Customizable Coverage Now Available in 14 Coastal Counties

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced the launch of its FLEX Home Insurance product in 14 coastal counties of Florida. FLEX offers highly customizable policies, allowing homeowners to choose coverage and deductibles to fit their risk tolerance and budget.

Florida's hurricanes, flooding, and other natural disasters have made personalized insurance coverage critical for homeowners. Homeowners in the state pay an average of $5,340 annually in insurance, according to data from Bankrate , which is the second highest in the United States. As a result, Florida is among the top 10 in states with uninsured homes at 18.1% , with Miami-Dade having the highest amount among the country’s most at-risk counties.

"Standard home insurance policies are outdated for today’s consumer, and a lot of time do not align with the individual's budget and interest,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. "FLEX gives homeowners the power of choice. The policy is flexible and allows consumers to choose coverages that fit their individual needs and budget."

Key benefits of FLEX Home Insurance include:

Customizable coverage options: Homeowners can adjust a wide range of base perils and coverages to better match their risk appetite and budget.

Homeowners can adjust a wide range of base perils and coverages to better match their risk appetite and budget. Deductible and copay options: Policyholders can choose from many deductible options and copay percentages to balance upfront costs with long-term savings.

Policyholders can choose from many deductible options and copay percentages to balance upfront costs with long-term savings. Claims-free bonus: Depending on the length of the claims-free period, homeowners can receive a bonus of up to 100% of their first-year premium.

Depending on the length of the claims-free period, homeowners can receive a bonus of up to 100% of their first-year premium. Rate locking feature: Homeowners can extend the policy term to lock in their premium to control rising insurance costs.

FLEX Home Insurance is available now through select Florida insurance agents in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, Brevard, St. Lucie, Collier, Martin, Charlotte, and Indian River counties.

To learn more about Orion180 FLEX Home Insurance, visit https://orion180.com/flex/.

About Orion180

Orion180 is a customer-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .

Media Contact

Ross Blume

Fusion Public Relations

orion180@fusionpr.com

